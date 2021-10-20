Female Founded Tech Company, Viralocity Software LLC, Secures Patent For "Scheduled Live Stream Pay-Per-View Events And VOD"

MISSION HILLS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the live streaming industry expected to reach $187 billion dollars by 2027, Viralocity Software is primed to be a big contender. Founded and headed by Linda Frank, the up and coming technology company received the patent for its Pay-Per-View Social Scheduling Technology, VIOOZ in 2020.

Currently, the majority of tech companies are owned by men with recent statistics reporting that only 28% of start-ups have a female founder. This is therefore a massive win for women in tech and female owned businesses generally. With the events industry valued at over $1 billion and evolving daily to include all types of events from business breakfasts to the Olympics and music concerts, having this patent is very important to Viralocity Software.

The scheduling app, VIOOZ allows content creators to create, schedule, and stream exclusive content that are paid for within their own master calendar. The pay-per-view platform is simple and easy to navigate and creators can take control of their revenue or donations without any contracts or negotiations. Members can register as creators, public figures, administrators, and fans. While other members create, fans can follow multiple public calendars and view upcoming social events or scheduled live stream events that will be available for purchase or on demand.

To limit negativity and hate as is seen on other social media platforms, the platform has been designed to be "comment free." VIOOZ is largely concerned with the mental health of its creators and wants the platform to be considered a "safe place" for content creators to express themselves. The live streaming platform also promises to hold firm to its policy against inappropriate content such as pornography, indecent and discriminating content. Furthermore, the app will automatically delete inactive accounts and users will have to re-apply in-order to use the platform.

When asked what made VIOOZ different, CEO and Founder, Linda Frank said, "We created VIOOZ with the vision of offering a platform that gives anyone and everyone the opportunity to schedule and market their content, but in turn, have the ability to give back. Can you imagine thousands of Artists, Content Creators, Celebrities, and Organizations coming together and using their power to raise money for charity all in one place? The funds raised could be donated to hundreds of charities across the nation. This is not only monumental, it's a movement. Together, we can do AMAZING things and there's no other platform on the market that can do what we do in such an organized and simplified format.''

As the only "patented" owners of this novel social media tech, the female owned tech company is intent on defending its patent against new and old companies that may want to contend with it.

In line with one of Linda's favorite quotes by Mohadesa Najumi, "The woman who does not require validation from anyone is the most feared individual on the planet." The tech company feels good about who they are and what they represent.

