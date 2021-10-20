EVX Midstream Partners helps Producers reduce their Carbon and Water Footprint in Eagle Ford Basin

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVX Midstream Partners, LLC ("EVX") today announced that its water gathering, recycling and disposal systems along with other innovative solutions have made positive environmental impacts in the Eagle Ford Basin.



Herb Chambers IV, CEO of EVX said, "We are excited to announce our basin-wide water recycling opportunities which benefit our customers and the environment by reducing the amount of freshwater producers need to source from existing freshwater sources. Our gathering system functions as a distribution system which will help create sustainable environmental benefits for decades to come. EVX has the largest integrated pipeline system in the Eagle Ford Basin which greatly reduces our customers water and carbon footprints."



Mr. Chambers continued, "EVX has developed many innovative solutions such as power generation and emissions solutions which will help our customers in a variety of ways. Reducing emissions is a meaningful step in helping the environment. Since our pipelines have been in service we have helped reduce the equivalent of 477,250 metric tons of CO2 emissions. We have also worked in partnership with a software company to help implement a software program that gives us the ability to manage water pick-up similar to how Uber operates and we are excited with the recent results but most importantly we are excited with the potential long-term benefits to the environment. The Eagle Basin is one of the most environmentally friendly basins to operate in. We are excited to continue to grow EVX in a manner that continues to create meaningful environmental and investor value."

EVX is led by its three founders: Herb Chambers IV, President and CEO; Charlie Flynn, Chief Operating Officer; and Brian Kellar, Chief Financial Officer. The EVX leadership team has a demonstrated track record of success, originating transactions and projects, structuring and developing midstream assets, and operating assets post-acquisition or project completion.



About EVX Midstream

EVX Midstream Partners LLC is focused on acquiring, innovating, developing and operating crude oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering, processing, treating, recycling and transportation assets in the Eagle Ford and other basins. EVX was founded by Herb Chambers IV, Charlie Flynn and Brian Kellar, in partnership with Five Point Energy. For more information, please visit www.evxmidstream.com and www.fivepointenergy.com.

