The Body Shop US Partners with CARE® USA to Help Families in Need This Holiday Season As part of its "Spread the Love. Share the Joy." campaign, the brand is celebrating the selfless contributions made by caregivers through its partnership with CARE USA, donating $50,000 and offering a Black Friday promotion to support the caring organization's efforts in the US.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Body Shop US announces a partnership with CARE® USA to help deliver care packages to families in need across America, supporting the organization's goal of providing 10 million CARE® Packages to families in need by the end of 2021. Launched in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CARE® USA's domestic focus supports job creation and meal deliveries in America's most vulnerable communities.

The partnership is part of The Body Shop's "Spread the Love. Share the Joy." holiday campaign in the US. After a year in which the world has changed irrevocably, The Body Shop is encouraging customers to celebrate the selfless contributions made by thousands of caregivers every day. The brand chose to partner with CARE® USA because of its caregiving focus as the organization ramps up its US efforts.

The beauty retailer will donate $50,000 to CARE® USA to help reach its 10 million care package goal, and offer an exclusive Black Friday promotion on the Community Care Pouch, a special-edition holiday gift, which will include an assortment of body and skin care products. For each pouch purchased during the Black Friday promotional period (November 22nd through 30th) $2 will be donated to CARE® USA, up to an additional $25,000, for a total donation of $75,000.

"This holiday season, The Body Shop is celebrating the generous acts of kindness carried out every day by millions of unpaid caregivers around the world," said Hilary Lloyd, Vice President of Brand and Activism at The Body Shop North America. "We're thrilled to partner with CARE® USA to recognize and support the worthy work their staff and volunteers do to uplift their communities. Their selfless acts hold our communities together and deserve to be celebrated."

The partnership comes at a critical time for many families across the United States. Since lockdown measures have been taken, unemployment is at an all-time high, the demand for food aid has increased as much as eightfold, and community organizations, including food banks, across the nation have been overwhelmed with increased demand for their services. The CARE Package Relief program provides life-saving food and services to the most vulnerable communities in the United States, while putting people back to work. Currently operating in seven cities in the United States, CARE Package Relief has delivered nearly eight million meals and nearly $1.5 million in income to out-of-work drivers.

"CARE is proud that our work with community-based organizations across the US will get a boost from this collaboration with The Body Shop," said Ryan Shepard, Associate Vice President, US Programs of CARE® USA. "As millions of our neighbors navigate challenges in their lives, access to CARE packages of food and essential goods goes a long way to support their efforts to get back on track. We're closing in on 10-million CARE packages delivered since April 2020 and the strong push during the holiday season will help us meet that goal."

To further honor caregivers, The Body Shop North America's Instagram (@thebodyshopnorthamerica) will host Portraits of Care, a social media celebration highlighting caregivers with inspiring stories. As part of the activation, The Body Shop is asking followers to celebrate the caregivers in their lives by sharing their portraits using a custom Instagram stories augmented reality filter and posting with #givewithjoy.

For more information, please visit: www.thebodyshop.com/care . To learn more about CARE's work in the US or join in CARE's mission, visit www.careaction.org.

ABOUT THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand and a certified B Corp™. The Body Shop seeks to make positive change in the world by offering high-quality, naturally inspired skincare, body care, hair care and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. Having pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good, this ethos is still the brand's driving force. The Body Shop operates about 3,000 retail locations in more than 70 countries. Along with Aesop, Avon and Natura, The Body Shop is part of Natura & Co., a global, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group that is committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact.

ABOUT CARE® USA

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls. Equipped with the proper resources women and girls have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. In 2020, CARE worked in over 100 countries, including the United States, reaching more than 90 million people through 1,300 projects. To learn more, visit www.care.org.

