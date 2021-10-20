Abbot's Butcher Premium Plant-Based Meats Closes Series A Funding

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbot's Butcher (AB) announced today the close of a Series A Funding round led by Melitas Ventures. Owen Wilson and Woody & Laura Harrelson joined the round, along with existing investors Unovis and SOSV. The capital raise will be used to fuel food service growth, expand retail distribution and support new product development.

"We are reframing the conversation around plant-based proteins. Where it's not just about taste and mouthfeel. It's about quality, and celebrating the power of exceptional ingredients - showing that food can be both healing and satisfying," said Kerry Song, Founder & CEO of Abbot's Butcher. "We're fortunate to have such outstanding investors that share this mission."

"Abbot's Butcher is paving the way for the next generation of plant-based meat alternative products. The company's products are uniquely positioned as premium plant-based meat alternatives which are attracting strong interest from grocery and food service," said Alex Malamatinas, Managing Partner at Melitas. "We are excited to partner with Abbot's Butcher and Founder & CEO, Kerry Song, as the brand scales to a nationwide staple in the US."

Abbot's Butcher was founded in 2017 by Kerry Song, an animal-rights advocate who started the company in farmers markets around Southern California. After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, Kerry adopted a clean, low-inflammation diet to help manage and alleviate her symptoms. She quickly identified the need for meat alternatives that delivered the depth of flavor and hearty texture of traditional protein, but were made from simple, nutrient-dense ingredients.

Abbot's Butcher's products are crafted from pea protein, vegetables, herbs, spices, extra virgin olive oil and vinegars. Unlike many products in the category today, Abbot's Butcher plant proteins are free from soy, canola, gums, natural and artificial flavors, and synthetic chemicals.

Abbot's Butcher is available in more than 800 retail and food service locations across the country.

For more information, please visit abbotsbutcher.com or email hello@abbotsbutcher.com

About Abbot's Butcher: Based in Southern California, Abbot's Butcher is a premium plant-based meat company focused on craftsmanship and quality. Abbot's Butcher offers a line of "everyday essentials", including a plant-based Ground "Beef", "Chorizo" and Chopped Chick'n. The company is rooted in the belief that plant-based eating should be both satisfying and healing, so we can all eat and live in a way that is better for our bodies and better for the world.

About Melitas Ventures: Melitas Ventures is a New York based venture capital fund that invests in innovative early stage food & beverage companies building authentic, better-for-you brands that have a positive impact on society and the environment. Melitas has previously led capital raising rounds for: Magic Spoon, Verb Energy, RIND, Mud \ Wtr, Elements and Beekeeper's Naturals.

About Unovis Asset Management BV: Unovis Asset Management is a global boutique investment firm and leader in the alternative protein space. Unovis' mission is to transform the global food system by investing in solutions that facilitate sustained behavioral change and reduce dependence on animal protein products.

