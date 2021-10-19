West Introduces DeltaCube™ Modeling Platform and NovaGuard® SA Pro Safety System for 0.5 mL Standard Glass Syringes at Interphex

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will unveil its DeltaCube™ Modeling Platform as well as the new NovaGuard® SA Pro Safety System for ISO 0.5mL Standard Glass Syringes at Interphex, taking place October 19 to 21 in New York, New York.

The DeltaCube™ Modeling Platform is an online vial integrity modeling platform designed to help developers make more confident decisions about their container closure systems. Using a big data approach and built on 90+ years of West's packaging and testing experience, the DeltaCube™ Modeling Platform provides an efficient and cost-effective tool to guide vial, stopper and seal combination development. The DeltaCube™ Modeling Platform also supports the troubleshooting of defects or container closure integrity failures due to component dimensional issues.

"The DeltaCube concept originated to address a series of customer challenges in order to have a deeper understanding of why the issues were occurring," said Fran DeGrazio, Chief Scientific Officer. "It is the first modeling solution that takes previously underutilized data and turns it into a valuable tool for our customers. We are the first to meet customers on this path with the goal of simplifying their journey through successful development and commercialization."

To learn more about this new platform, West expert, Anthony Bucci, will present Driving Robust Container Closure System Optimization for Risk Mitigation Through Big Data Analytics at Interphex on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 4:15-5 p.m. EDT on Stage 3 or you can visit West's booth (#1861) for more information.

In addition, the NovaGuard® SA Pro safety system product line has expanded to now include a new device for ISO standard 0.5mL glass syringes. The new 0.5mL device leverages the same NovaGuard SA Pro technology and will be marketed alongside the ISO 1mL long glass staked needle syringe system to address a broader set of customers' dosage needs with pre-filled syringes (PFS). This new size provides a much-needed product offering for customers needing a safety device for their 0.5mL ISO standard glass PFS drug products as the analysis of the pre-filled syringe market indicates that most drugs that use pre-filled syringes deliver doses between 0.1mL and 1.0mL fill volumes.

"This new product expansion comes at an opportune time for West. As a product with innovative safety features that help protect healthcare workers and patients from accidental needlestick injuries, the NovaGuard® SA Pro safety system can be deployed using a single-handed technique and is designed to prevent pre-activation during handling," said David Maier, VP, GM, Generics. "Furthermore, the device design facilitates easy assembly of a glass pre-filled syringe with minimal change parts and changeover time needed to existing assembly equipment lines at customer facilities."

West and the diamond logo, DeltaCube™ , and NovaGuard® are trademarks and registered trademarks of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain forward-looking statements are included in this press release. They use words such as "introduces," "provides," "supports," "first," "goal," "successful," "expanded," "new," "leverages," "innovative," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this release. There is no certainty that actual results will be achieved in-line with current expectations. Specifically, there is no certainty that West's new DeltaCube™ modeling platform and/or its new NovaGuard® SA Pro safety system offering for use with 0.5mL syringes will achieve any particular result. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The following are some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying our forward-looking statements: customers' decisions to move forward with our new products and product categories, customers' changing inventory requirements and manufacturing plans, interruptions or weaknesses in our supply chain and increased raw material costs. These important factors are not all inclusive. For a description of certain additional factors that could cause West's future results to differ from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors," in West's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Except as required by law or regulation, West undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2020 generated over $2.15 billion in sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com .

