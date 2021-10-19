Tomahawk Robotics wins AFWERX SBIR 21.1 Direct to Phase II Contract

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomahawk Robotics, the leading innovator of common control solutions, has been awarded a Direct to Phase II SBIR contract by AFWERX to provide Universal Robotic Control for Integrated Base Defense.

Tomahawk Robotics will integrate multiple robotic platforms into the Kinesis ecosystem to allow both autonomous and manual multi-domain robotic control from a single, common controller.

"Our warfighters will now be able to leverage cutting edge unmanned systems technology" - Brad Truesdell , CEO

Under this contract, Tomahawk Robotics will integrate multiple robotic platforms into the Kinesis ecosystem to allow both autonomous and manual multi-domain robotic control from a single, common controller. Additionally, video streams from the integrated unmanned systems (Ghost Robotics Vision 60, Skydio X2D, and DefendTex D40) will be used for object detection and recognition by leveraging Tomahawk Robotics' Kinesis AI capabilities at the tactical edge.

This solution will allow USAF Security Forces to automate Force Protection applications while ingesting and sharing intel across Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK), Advanced Battle Management System and Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) architectures.

Implementing AI-enabled universal robotic control into the Base Defense Operations Center architecture will allow Defender airmen to remotely identify and respond to potential threats in a timely and effective manner, reducing the manpower required to perform these tasks and the potential risk to operators who would otherwise have to perform these tasks manually.

"This capability will be truly remarkable and will posture our warfighters for tomorrow's fight today," said Maj Jordan Criss, 325th Security Forces Squadron Commander. "We are humbled for this opportunity to work with these outstanding mission partners for the betterment of our collective Force Protection efforts within the Department of Defense."

"This award leverages company and customer investments from the USMC, SOCOM and OSD, and will provide a major step forward in Force Protection for USAF Defender personnel. Our warfighters will now be able to leverage cutting edge unmanned systems technology as well as AI for enhanced force protection and employ this capability across a range of operational environments," said Brad Truesdell, CEO of Tomahawk Robotics.

About Tomahawk Robotics

Tomahawk Robotics is the leading innovator of common control solutions that transform how humans and unmanned systems work together to make the world more safe and secure. From the battlefield to remote industrial sites, our products and technology safeguard users working under the most extreme and stressful conditions. Designed from the ground up with the user in mind, Kinesis is the only multidomain, cross-architecture, AI-enabled control system that unlocks intuitive interaction with remote environments from across the room or around the world. https://www.tomahawkrobotics.com

Contact:

Tracey Maslow

Marketing@tomahawkrobotics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tomahawk Robotics