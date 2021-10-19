Seniors Can Navigate Medicare Options From Home: Free Online Webinars Offered by Local Physician Groups

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Open Enrollment is going virtual! Baby boomers who want to learn more about their Medicare options can attend a webinar from the comfort of their own home. The Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, which is scheduled for 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the many plan options available to them. To register: ParadigmSeniorCareAdvantage.com

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled: "Understanding Value-Based Healthcare"; Medicare 101 sessions; insurance company and broker presentations; and inspirational comments from Akron 60 Strong Ambassadors, who have overcome health obstacles and other challenges and will offer encouraging words about living life to its fullest.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar, from now until December 7 you can still log on by going to ParadigmSeniorCareAdvantage.com to listen to the online Medicare information program.

Pioneer Physicians Network and Community Health Care are hosting the event and will have representatives available to answer questions about Paradigm Senior Care Advantage program, a new approach to healthcare that expands the cooperation and coordination between physician groups and the health insurance plans providing coverage for their senior patients. Under this program, patients have the flexibility to choose a health plan from one of the participating insurance companies and still have access to the quality care provided by their physicians. Paradigm Senior Care Advantage provides access to wellness and health education services and care coordination resources when needed.

