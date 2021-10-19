Perfect Game Announces its State-of-the-Art PG Tech Will Be Available to More Than 10,000 Amateur Baseball Players in 2022 -4,000+ amateur players participate in beta test of innovative, data-driven collaboration between Perfect Game and K-Motion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game today announced that its innovative, data-capturing, PG Tech, aced its beta testing phase in 2021, and will now be rolled out and available for use by amateur baseball players participating in more than 140 of its Showcase baseball events in 2022.

Elijah Green, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the 2022 high school class, gets fitted with motion capture monitors by a PG Tech biomechanics specialist, prior to stepping into the innovative, high-tech batting cage.

Developed and launched in partnership with leading sports technology company, K-Motion, PG Tech provides Perfect Game athletes with access to cutting-edge technology and data-capturing that to this point has been available mostly to professional players.

PG Tech's first effort, a cutting-edge baseball batting cage, incorporates the use of industry-leading sport technology companies such as K-Motion (3D data), Edgertronics (high speed video), Pocket Radar (ball data), Diamond Kinetics (bat data) and TrackMan (launch monitor data.)

Using highspeed video cameras, a launch monitor, a radar unit, a bat sensor, and a 3D motion capture system - all individually adjusted by PG Tech biomechanics specialists – player batted-ball information is gathered from the technologies listed above and combined to provide players with the "cause data" of their swings. Included in the data are exit velocity and ball flight as well as biomechanical data related to hip, torso, and pelvis movement. Combined, the data allows players, parents, coaches, and scouts the ability to evaluate a player's swing in each of its many phases. This allows a player the ability to improve weaknesses and further develop strengths, to help them maximize their potential as a hitter.

During this past season, PG Tech was sampled by more than 4,000 players participating in Perfect Game events. The data captured by PG Tech is uploaded to the players' profile pages on the Perfect Game website, allowing collegiate and professional scouts opportunities to compare their own "eye-test" notes with the data captured in the PG Tech batting cage.

"It's no secret that baseball, and all sports for that matter, are increasingly turning to high-tech applications to enhance methods and practices," said Perfect Game President, Jerry Ford. "In an effort to stay ahead of the curve, Perfect Game is committed to providing its athletes with best-in-class services that allow them to play the game for as long as they can and to their fullest potential. That's why we're working closely with K-Motion to develop PG Tech. So far, the reaction to and the results from PG Tech have been outstanding."

"The beta testing of the PG Tech batting cage exceeded all of our expectations," stated K-Motion Chairman and CEO, Steve Diamond. "For the first time ever, amateur baseball players had access to cutting-edge and innovative technology that was beyond the means and reach for most of them. The universe gives a player talent, and we're here to help each one of them maximize their natural talent and fulfill their dreams by giving them access to meaningful data that will help them improve and reach their full potential, and the best is yet to come for PG Tech."

"PG Tech will emerge as a trusted and welcome resource for amateur baseball players, their parents and their coaches. It will also be an important tool for college coaches and professional scouts," stated Bill Bavasi, a former 40-year Major League Baseball player development and scouting executive, with 10 years as a general manager. "PG Tech sits at the intersection of old-school and new-school methods of coaching and scouting. What we see with our eyes is confirmed through PG Tech data analysis, which also picks up what our eyes do not see or are not capable of seeing. PG Tech data might pique a scout's interest in a player and get a player a closer look. And isn't that what we all want, thorough looks at players? Just as important, PG Tech provides players and coaches with the information that helps everybody – players, scouts and coaches – reach their potential."

"I found the PG Tech data to be very informative and easy to interpret," stated 2021 Perfect Game All-American Mikey Romero. "I was able to look at my swing sequencing and make some positive adjustments to my approach at the plate off of that. I think every player, regardless of ability, will benefit from the data gathered by PG Tech."

"As a parent, you're always being provided tips from experts on what your child needs to do to improve as a hitter," stated MLB All-Star and World Series champion Luis Gonzalez, whose son, Jacob, was a PG All-American in 2016. "Although well intentioned, such tips don't compare to the analysis and information gathered through PG Tech. As someone who was fortunate enough to play the game at its highest level, I can safely suggest that PG Tech has the capability to help all young players improve and maximize their talent. Not everyone is going to be a Major Leaguer, but PG Tech should help young players maximize their potential and play the game they love for as long as they possibly can."

To watch PG Tech in action, please click here.

To review a PG Tech player profile, please click here.

For more general information, please visit the PG Tech website.

