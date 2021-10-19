New York Engineers and Solar Energy Systems Team Up with Eaglestone LLC To Offer Full Suite of Energy-Saving Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Engineers, P.C. (NYE) and Solar Energy Systems (SES) are pleased to announce a collaboration with Eaglestone, LLC, a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners, aiming to expand the suite of energy-saving services available to large multi-family residential and commercial clients in the metro-New York area.

"Eaglestone is proud to announce the two latest additions to our growing group of best-in-class affiliated companies," said Andru Coren, CEO of Eaglestone, LLC. "We look forward to working with New York Engineers and Solar Energy Systems teams' and providing them with the financial support and business-related management services needed to allow them to grow and expand their business services and market coverage."

New York Engineers provides engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, sprinkler, and fire protection, as well as building condition assessments & commissioning, LEED consulting, energy modeling, and engineering design reviews. They operate nationwide and internationally and count a significant number of recognizable New York City structures among their clients. Solar Energy Systems offers clients custom-made solar programs, streamlining complex processes from financing and integration, to operations and maintenance. SES is one of the leading turnkey solar energy services providers in the northeast U.S., with projects at New York landmarks including the Brooklyn Navy Yard and the United Nations Headquarters.

David Buckner, President of Solar Energy Systems said, "This joining of forces couldn't be a better fit for Solar Energy Systems. Eaglestone provides strong financial resources along with a very successful, proven method of executing complex construction and engineering projects in the built environment. Through twenty years of hard work SES has gained a deep knowledge of all aspects of the solar photovoltaic space and we'll continue to flourish with our new partners."

Michael Tobias, Principal of New York Engineers said, "Together we're bringing New York Engineers to the next level, where sustainability is the focus of all of our projects. We are very excited to now have the resources needed to go deeper into the NYC metro market, simplify the design-build process, and offer affordable ways for building owners to save energy."

Eaglestone, LLC is a holding company comprised of best-in-class MEP/F sub-contractors on the east coast providing superior workmanship and project management services across all commercial and residential construction platforms. Its growing family of affiliated companies, which also includes Lotus Biosecurity, PJ Mechanical, PACE Companies, and Delta Sheet Metal, reflects a commitment to energy strategies & solutions, service & maintenance programs, and biosecurity initiatives.

