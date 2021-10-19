Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and FanDuel Group Launch Mobile Sports Betting and Casino Platforms in Connecticut Mohegan Sun Casino and FanDuel Sportsbook are Now Available in Connecticut

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) and FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in the United States, launched a fully integrated, real money online gaming experience for residents and visitors to the state of Connecticut. Starting today, MoheganSunCasino.com, the Mohegan Sun Casino app and FanDuel Sportsbook app, are now available in the state of Connecticut on iOS and Android.

Launching today in Connecticut, MGE in partnership with FanDuel, will launch a standalone Mohegan Sun Casino app for iOS and Android. New online Mohegan Sun Casino players can play their first day risk-free up to $1,000. The new Mohegan Sun Casino experience will include a number of key features including:

A robust offering packed with incredible slots and table games including a multitude of recognizable slots that you might find at Mohegan Sun's massive gaming floor as well as blackjack, roulette and video poker.

The ability to securely and quickly cash out winnings, with the same level of guest service, convenience, safety and security that customers have come to expect from FanDuel and Mohegan Sun.

The opportunity for new customers to receive 100% back on their net Casino losses incurred in their first 24 hours of play, up to $1,000! Site credit will be automatically applied to new users accounts within 72 hours of the end of the bonus period.

Numerous account protections will be available to players, reflecting the strong shared commitment to responsible gaming by Mohegan Sun and FanDuel.

In addition to the standalone app, a version of the Mohegan Sun Casino will be also available within the FanDuel Sportsbook app allowing new casino players to either sign-up for a casino account or use their existing FanDuel Fantasy or Sportsbook account to login and play.

Also launching today, the FanDuel Sportsbook app in Connecticut on iOS and Android. It will feature a special risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for new customers in Connecticut. FanDuel will refund the amount of a customer's first wager, up to $1,000, within 72 hours. FanDuel Sportsbook, America's #1 Sportsbook, is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting experience to sports fans in Connecticut, who will now be able to place wagers anywhere in the state across professional and college football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, boxing, soccer, and tennis with a variety of betting and payment options available.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app in Connecticut is simple, secure, and convenient, with a number of key features, including:

New Way to Parlay: FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game Parlay™ bets, which is the ability to build a parlay utilizing betting markets from the same game.

An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, was the first to offer Bad Beat Relief, early payouts for championship teams, and the first to offer its crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion.

More Markets, More Bet Types: FanDuel Group offers more bet types and markets on all major sports than any other sportsbook in the market

Commitment to Responsible Gaming: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as its PlaySafe site where customers can find additional support services. FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as itssite where customers can find additional support services.

Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

The Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook also recently launched at Bow & Arrow Sports Bar on Thursday, September 30th. A permanent Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, which will be 11,000 square feet, featuring a 140-foot video wall, full bar and dining options, is scheduled to open this winter.

Additionally, as part of these exciting online gaming announcements, Mohegan Sun will be home to a special "Sunshine Video Horror Escape Room Experience" set in the 1980s. Beginning on Thursday, October 21st and lasting through November 7th, Mohegan Sun guests 21 and over who download the new real money Mohegan Sun Casino app on their phone (or sign up via MoheganSunCasino.com on Mac or PC) will be able to book a trip through the Horror Escape Room Experience for free, as well as enjoy a drink special on the house at the final stage. The experience takes place at The Shops at Mohegan Sun, and $50,000 will also be awarded to one lucky guest who signs up for a new Mohegan Sun Casino account. More information on the Horror Escape Room Experience is also available via mohegansun.com/escaperoom.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1.888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE also manages Mohegan Digital, which is an iGaming division providing cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan-base and meeting the needs of new customers on a global scale. Mohegan Digital launched MoheganSunCasino.com and associated smartphone apps in Connecticut on October 19, 2021. MGE is also the owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit mohegangaming.com.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

