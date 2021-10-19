Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Specialty Products and Insulation's Acquisition of Amerisafe, Inc.

RYE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Products and Insulation ("SPI"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Amerisafe, Inc. ("Amerisafe"). Located in Aurora, IL, Amerisafe is a distributor of commercial and industrial insulation and safety equipment.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About SPI: Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SPI is a value added distributor and fabricator of insulation and complementary products for the commercial, industrial, and residential markets. SPI's products help conserve energy, preserve worker safety, and provide noise abatement. The Company currently operates 59 distribution branches and 16 co-located fabrication facilities and sells to over 3,500 contractors in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.spi-co.com.

