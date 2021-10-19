Athlete Assets and Matchpoint Connection Team Up for First On-Chain NCAA Athlete NFT

PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athlete Assets and Matchpoint Connection team-up to offer the first "on-chain" digital collectible for University of Texas Defensive Back, BJ Foster. Leveraging base protocol capabilities of Ravencoin (RVN), this unique digital collectible is considered to be the first NFT made for an NCAA athlete "on-chain." All artwork content is persistently pinned using IPFS and features a premium 3D model that is able to be viewed in augmented reality.

The collectible is currently available for auction on TheAssetMarketplace.com by way of the Athlete Assets online store. Athlete Assets will share 35% of auction revenue with Foster via Matchpoint Connection's virtual agent platform.

Athlete Assets CEO Adam Small stated, "This NFT launch is extra special to me. As a former NCAA athlete, I couldn't be more excited to pair my passion for blockchain technology with new ways for student-athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness."

Athlete Assets is a wholly owned brand of IPAssets Technology, a software and hardware development firm that offers a top-to-bottom suite of technology designed for Ravencoin and IPFS.

Recent NCAA rule changes now permit student-athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness. The one-of-a-kind digital collectible features a 3D model artwork of Foster's name and preferred number, framed and mounted on a virtual brick wall with horns mounted above. This collectible is not only unique in that it features artistic input from Foster himself, but is the first example of an "on-chain" NFT being made with the likeness of a NCAA athlete.

Matchpoint Connection CFO Zack Oliver sees immense potential for collegiate athletes in the NFT space: "We are very excited to be working with Athlete Assets. The timing couldn't be better as athletes are beginning to realize the full potential of their name, image, and likeness. The structure of the NFT allowing for profit sharing is truly a win for athletes. Digital assets are here to stay, and we are excited to be establishing this partnership so early in the game."

The digital collectible will continue to be available for auction from October 19th to October 23rd 12pm central. Are you an athlete interested in NFT's and digital collectibles?

