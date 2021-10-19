Company recognized among the most innovative performance marketing agencies around the globe for the fifth straight year

Acceleration Partners Named Best Performance Marketing Agency at International Performance Marketing Awards Company recognized among the most innovative performance marketing agencies around the globe for the fifth straight year

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Partners, the premier global partnership marketing agency, is thrilled to announce that it took home the Best Performance Marketing Agency award at this year's International Performance Marketing Awards (IPMAs) ceremony. It's the fifth year in a row Acceleration Partners and its clients have been honored by the IPMAs.

Acceleration Partners Logo

"I want to congratulate our team, clients, and partners that have been recognized for their excellent work at the 2021 International Performance Marketing Awards," said Robert Glazer Acceleration Partners' CEO & Founder. This past year has presented some unique challenges, but our team has shown incredible resilience and ingenuity as they've helped our clients navigate an unprecedented time. Our team at Acceleration Partners is always striving to deliver world-class outcomes for our clients, and I'm grateful to work with a team that is setting the standard for partnership marketing."

The IPMAs celebrate the accomplishments of the performance marketing community while also acknowledging the industry's rapid expansion on a global scale. Acceleration Partners' team of more than 200 employees service programs in 40 countries, are fluent in a collective 20 languages, and manage approximately $3.8 billion in affiliate revenue for client programs. In 2020, Acceleration Partners increased the number of clients managed by global teams by 45%.

"I am so thankful to be a part of the amazing team at Acceleration Partners," said Sarah Johnson Dayes, Acceleration Partners' Chief Client Officer. "As a fully remote business from the beginning, we value the importance of building meaningful relationships and fostering strong teamwork and communication across the client services team and company as a whole. Our team provides unparalleled service by consistently raising the bar for the performance-based marketing industry and delivering the best outcomes for our clients and partners."

For more information, read the IPMA blog post. The complete list of IPMA winners can be found here.

About Acceleration Partners

Acceleration Partners is the premier global partnership marketing agency. By focusing on Better People, Better Process and Better Performance, our team sets the standard for how brands efficiently grow and refine their marketing partnerships anywhere in the world.

A trusted agency partner to leading brands, our team of seasoned marketers and industry experts help companies build meaningful, lasting, performance-based relationships with strategic partners.

Acceleration Partners has received several prestigious awards and accolades for both our client services and culture, including "Best Agency" (International Performance Marketing Awards), "Best Workplaces" (Inc.), "Best Places to Work" (Glassdoor), "Most Committed to Work-Life Balance" (Digiday).

Contact

Karen Laverty

karen@emediajunction.com

781.697.0514

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acceleration Partners