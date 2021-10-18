mahabis Slippers Significantly Expands Men And Women's U.S. Line For Autumn/Winter With New Silhouettes, Playful Colors And Limited-Edition Holiday Styles New "Alto" Slipper Boot Uses Recycled Wool, Debuts October 25th; Lux Holiday Arrives this November

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon its success in the U.K., mahabis , creators of eco-friendly premium slippers for men and women, today announced it is expanding its men and women's line in the U.S. for autumn/winter with new silhouettes, bold bright colors and a limited edition holiday line. Leveraging the increasing working from home trend and the growing demand for casual, comfortable apparel, mahabis autumn/winter line has grown to over 30 colorways and fabrics in five categories: the new slipper boot, curve , classic , breathe , and mule . Available on www.mahabis.com and www.zappos.com , mahabis slippers are priced from $109-$190.

mahabis, known for its beautiful, well designed, simplistic profile, modern manufacturing, and its iconic rubber soles in bold colors, easily transitions from the living room to the backyard.

"This expansion in the U.S. comes at a perfect time, as consumers settle into a new work/life balance and are hungry for fresh looks," said Iain Martin, CEO of mahabis.

"They are seeking distinct style, happy colors, and versatility that fits their current lifestyle. Our designers gave careful thought as to what resonates for all, be it practicality for the on the move mom, bright colors and designs for the creatives to pared-back styles for bankers. Our mission is to welcome the consumer home with a unique, quality slipper in a wide offering that works for those seeking an everyday solution, post-holiday party comfort, or something sophisticated yet cozy while working from home".

The new mahabis alto priced at $190, launching October 25th, is the ultimate slipper boot for every indoor adventure. The alto's slim profile and flattering length creates the look of a chelsea boot, with the cushioning and comfort of a slipper. Consumers will feel supported from heel to toe due to a premium PU footbed with padded arch support.

Martin continued, "We've taken the world's most comfortable shoe - the slipper- and ripped up the rulebook by creating something functional, yet beautiful, and representative of the place that has become the epicenter of all for all – welcome home."

The curve , available in a range of vibrant colors and priced at $130, is engineered for design and comfort. Designed with a sole that curves up to protect the toe from scuffing, this style is machine washable, making it functional and durable. Designed with the planet in mind, curve's upper uses recycled felt featuring 100% organic Italian wool sourced from Bigagli , a 50-year-old mill near Florence, Italy. This Global Recycling Standard certified ReWoolyTM felt contains at least 50% recycled wool fibers from clothing previously destined for landfill.

In addition to the alto and curve , mahabis has the classic , breathe , and mule . The classic features a premium felt upper, soft wool lining, supportive neoprene heel cradle, adaptable foam footbed and signature hybrid sole. The mule has all features of the curve, but with an easy backless style. The lightest style is the breathe with a Tencel fabric upper, cork footbed and EVA sole made with corn flour, perfect for warmer months and climates.



For the holiday season, mahabis will launch special edition party styles, including a sleek black sequins silhouette, a gilded pony style, and an embossed alcantara slipper in a festive red.

Creating beautiful footwear for the home with minimal environmental impact is one of the brand's biggest goals for the future. Over the last 18 months, it has made significant strides towards carbon footprint reduction by manufacturing products in Portugal, planting one tree for every pair sold, offsetting their staff's carbon footprint and introducing fully recyclable packaging. The brand expects to roll out additional details regarding its sustainability commitment as the initiative evolves.

For more information visit mahabis.com.

