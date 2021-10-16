5G Intellectual Property Makes Best with Patent Platform and Technology Investment

TAIPEI, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5G is leading the trend of 2021. According to "The 5G Economy" published by IHS Market, the global 5G industry investment will reach US$4 trillion in 2035, and another US$12 trillion will be invested in related applications driven by 5G.

Mr. Jang-Hwa Leu, the Director General of Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs Taiwan, indicated that the semiconductor and ICT advantage of Taiwan is impregnable in the world. To keep the lead, intellectual property (IP) protection becomes vital. "5G is setting off a new industrial revolution… the key to be standing on firm ground is to control the latest innovation and IP," said Mr. Leu.

Under the theme of "Maximising 5G IP value in Taiwan" and co-organized by Business Next, IPBC Taiwan 2021 presents in-depth speeches and discussions about IP and patent protection strategy as well as the value of 5G. The morning session includes senior executives and experts from Nissan Motor, Ericsson, Micron Technology, ARM, Intel, Nokia, and more. Apart from the critical 5G patents, the speakers also shared their insights toward the development of 6G.

Dr. Jen-Ming Wu, Director at the Next Generation Communications Research Center of Hon Hai Research Institute, kicked off the afternoon session with "Innovation Trend and IP Strategy of 5G", suggested that "The fourth generation of mobile communications changed our daily lives, while the fifth generation is changing our society as a whole."

Followed by Jerry Hsu, President at 5G Industry Innovation and Development Alliance, he illustrated the mass applications of combining 5G with AI and big data. "So charging royalty is getting more and more sophisticated," supported by Dr. Jen-Ming Wu, "We have to be very careful while deploying IP and patent strategies."

"In addition to self-developed patents, the concept of building a patent platform has gradually become a trend," stated Sarina Lin, VP of MediaTek Inc. With the help of Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), many Taiwanese enterprises join forces to establish an IP Bank.

For example, HTC has been introducing AR/VR and AI to healthcare, education, and entertainment. Chia Te Lu, the VP, Head of Business Development, and General Counsel of HTC, indicated that "Patents are useful assets when enterprises cooperate and negotiate with other organizations."

Similarly, Billie Chen, Associate General Counsel and Chief IP Counsel of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) mentioned, "As the champion of patent application in Taiwan for five continuous years, researchers at TSMC not only develop their own technologies but proactively collaborate with others."

"Acer has built a solid patent strategy based on both vertical and horizontal development opportunities," said Lydia Wu, General Counsel of Acer. "We always reserve the most important patents."

Dr. Shiaw-Shian Yu, Executive VP and Executive Operating Officer of ITRI, concluded the event with ITRI's 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap. "Cross-field collaboration matters," said Dr. Shiaw-Shian Yu, "If we can integrate patents owned by Taiwanese companies, we will see an exponential growth of impacts to the world!"

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BUSINESS NEXT MEDIA