Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2021

Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday 29 October 2021.

Date and time: Friday 29 October 2021 at 8:00 CET
Presenters: Karl Erik Kjelstad, Chief Executive Officer and Øyvind Paaske, Chief Financial Officer.

The presentation will be held as a webcast:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211029_4/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CET on 29 October.

The presentation will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-third-quarter-results-2021,c3433830

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-third-quarter-results-2021-301401206.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.