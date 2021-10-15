ADP to Host 2021 Investor Day

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, will host its 2021 Investor Day in Roseland, NJ, on Monday, November 15, 2021. Interested parties can register for the event at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations, where a live webcast and presentation materials will be made available.

The Investor Day will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET. Members of the ADP senior management team, including Carlos Rodriguez, President and CEO, and Don McGuire, CFO, will provide an update on the company's strategic initiatives and outlook. The event will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

After the conclusion of the event, a webcast replay will be available on ADP's Investor Relations website at investors.adp.com. ADP news releases, current financial information, SEC filings and Investor Relations presentations are accessible at the same website.

