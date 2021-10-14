Elvira and Stern Pinball Announce New 40th Anniversary Edition Elvira House of Horrors Pinball Machine To Celebrate 40 Years on Film and TV

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When you hear the name Elvira only one person comes to mind: Horror icon and quintessential symbol of all things spooky, the one and only Mistress of the Dark. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, has been lighting up screens and delighting fans for 40 years.

Stern Pinball honors Elvira's 40 years by offering a highly collectible and very limited special 40th Anniversary Edition Elvira House of Horrors pinball machine. Limited to 199 units globally, Elvira's 40th Anniversary Edition model includes a custom Elvira Dagger Shooter Knob, an exclusive autographed Elvira trading card, and an Elvira autographed best-selling autobiography book, Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark. Accompanying each game will be a 40th Anniversary Certificate of Authenticity, signed by Stern Chairman/CEO Gary Stern and, importantly, by Elvira herself.

This 40th Anniversary Edition features an updated exclusive 40th Anniversary logo added to the full color mirrored Backglass. In addition, the game includes custom Paranormal Purple Sparkle powder-coated pinball armor and legs, inside art blades, and 40th Anniversary themed cabinet artwork produced on a hyper-chrome embossed surface. Stern will fit this game with its upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, and a sequentially numbered 1 to 199 Anniversary metal plaque.

The game is the persona of "FUN" with the third and campiest installment of the Elvira pinball trilogy! Trying to sell her mansion through "Alternate Realty", Elvira's house is haunted by the movie characters from her past. These ghouls, ghosts, monsters, and strange assortment of vintage characters with horrific acting skills seek revenge on Elvira while she and the player confront them, sending them back to the "film" from which they came! Elvira's House of Horrors immerses players in a fun, campy, B-movie universe filled with all of the humor expected from the Mistress of the Dark including custom speech and, in a pinball first, exclusive filming of Elvira for custom video scenes utilized throughout the game!

Elvira 40th machines are manufactured with Stern's new Insider Connected™ system installed. Each game is equipped with a QR code reader on the bottom arch enabling players to interact with the game and this new network in a variety of ways. Stern Insider Connected provides new entertainment and player engagement features and an operator focused tool set to drive location play and remotely manage every aspect of the machines.

"It was a pleasure to work directly with the Mistress of the Dark on this collaboration. We wanted to celebrate her 40th milestone in fashion," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "Elvira's 40th Anniversary House of Horrors pinball is a haunting fun time along with one-of-a-kind collectibles that will be treasured forever!"

The game will be featured for the first time at Pinball Expo in Chicago from 10/27 to 10/30. See link for additional details. https://pinballexpo.com/

Pricing and Availability:

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price:

MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.

40th Anniversary Edition Model: CALL FOR PRICE

Elvira's 40th Anniversary House of Horrors pinball machines are available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

