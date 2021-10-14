Alteryx Appoints Headspace Health President CeCe Morken and Former NetApp CEO and Executive Chairman Dan Warmenhoven to its Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it has appointed Headspace Health President CeCe Morken and former NetApp CEO and executive chairman Daniel J. Warmenhoven to its board of directors, effective November 10, 2021.

Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.)

"CeCe and Dan each bring large-scale experience that aligns with Alteryx's overall transformation journey to position the company for the next phase of growth," said Mark Anderson, CEO of Alteryx, Inc. "We are thrilled to welcome them to our board and look forward to their contributions."

As president of Headspace Health, Morken is recognized as an operational leader who brings innovative solutions to the table and builds trust across stakeholders. Before the merger of Headspace and Ginger, Morken was CEO of Headspace and before that held leadership positions with Intuit Inc.

"At Headspace, CeCe has a front-row seat to the role AI and ML-driven analytics play in predicting the next best piece of content for a subscriber, enhancing the user experience. Additionally, she brings a deep understanding of the size and complexity of data that businesses need to analyze for pivotal decision-making," said Anderson. "This perspective as an operational leader makes her an excellent addition to our board."

A Silicon Valley technology veteran, Warmenhoven served as chief executive officer of NetApp, where he grew the company to a multibillion-dollar organization and a recognized market leader in networked storage, and later served as its executive chairman. Prior to NetApp, he served as Chairman, President and CEO of Network Equipment Technologies and held leadership positions at Hewlett-Packard and IBM Corporation.

"Dan is a seasoned technology executive with a history of driving growth and innovation; the customer-first business approach that Dan implemented was a key driver to NetApp's success during his tenure," said Anderson. "We're excited to tap into that thinking and strong leadership experience as a member of our board."

Morken and Warmenhoven will replace Kimberly Alexy and John Bellizzi who are stepping down from the Alteryx board of directors, effective November 10, 2021.

"We want to thank Kimberly and John for their contributions to our board," said Dean Stoecker, executive chairman of the board of directors. "Both were committed and dedicated leaders who oversaw Alteryx through our initial public offering in 2017 and genuinely cared about Alteryx's success for our employees, customers and stockholders."

