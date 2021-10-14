Koolaburra by UGG Launches Outerwear Collection with Kohl’s and QVC

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted in quality, comfort and craftsmanship, Southern California-based lifestyle brand Koolaburra by UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]), delivers effortless lifestyle essentials for the whole family, which now includes outerwear. Expanding its product offering this fall, the new line will be available at Kohl's & QVC and embodies iconic effortless style made for the modern family. Styles are designed to be approachable while showcasing Koolaburra by UGG's focus on value and ultimate attention to detail through quality and craftsmanship.

"The expansion of outerwear is the next step in Koolaburra by UGG's evolution as a true lifestyle brand," said Lorie Pointer, GM of Koolaburra by UGG at Deckers Brands. "We're thrilled to partner with Kohl's & QVC for this launch which gives customers the opportunity to experience our full range of products from home, loungewear, footwear and now coats."

Priced between $140-$200, the inviting assortment features 14 styles in an array of earth inspired colors while textures come to life through cozy fabrications such as micro fleeces, and faux shearlings. Perfect for remaining stylish while on the go, standout styles include a black & red plaid moto jacket with a rich cream faux wool lining and a flight inspired microsuede jacket with faux shearling lining in rich cognac. The Koolaburra by UGG outerwear collection is made with the modern family in mind and takes the wearer from autumn into winter. Cold weather favorites include a slim fit puffer coat with faux shearling hood and an Anorak style coat with faux Sherpa bib insert. Rounding out the collection includes a soft camel microsuede zip up and relaxed shirt jacket with button and pocket detailing to name a few.

Made to seamlessly integrate into one's wardrobe, the exciting outerwear collection is a welcome addition to the world of Koolaburra by UGG's current product offering including shoes, home, loungewear, and cold weather accessories. Koolaburra by UGG coats are now available for purchase at Kohls.com, select Kohl's nationwide and on QVC.

About Koolaburra by UGG®

Koolaburra by UGG® is a Southern California-based lifestyle brand designed with the modern family in mind. Rooted in quality, comfort, and craftsmanship, Koolaburra delivers effortless lifestyle essentials for the whole family. The brand's chic lifestyle staples are crafted with a focus on value and the ultimate attention to detail. To explore the world of Koolaburra by UGG® visit koolaburra.com or follow on social @koolaburra.

