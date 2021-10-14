Forum Health Welcomes Fox Valley Wellness Center/Midwest Hyperbarics as its Second Location in Wisconsin

FLINT, Mich., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers, has acquired Fox Valley Wellness Center/Midwest Hyperbarics located in Fond du Lac, WI.

Fox Valley Wellness Center is an integrative and functional medicine practice founded and led by Steven Meress MD, FACP, ABHM that has been serving the Midwest region since 1999.

"We are fortunate to welcome Dr. Meress to Forum Health," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "His expertise in Lyme Disease, integrative cancer therapies, and thyroid and hormonal balancing has gained him national recognition."

Dr. Meress has been board-certified in internal and holistic medicine, and specializes in Lyme disease, tick-borne diseases and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy.

HBOT is used to increase the oxygen effects of cells in the body. Conditions primarily addressed with HBOT include tick-borne disease, integrative cancer, traumatic brain injury, post concussion syndrome and PTSD. Dr. Meress was involved in The National Brain Rescue and Rehabilitation study involving military personnel returning from the Middle East conflicts who suffered traumatic injury and successfully received HBOT.

"I am excited to join Forum Health because their mission aligns with my philosophy that physicians are medical detectives," said Dr. Meress. "Through this relationship, we can now leverage a network of professional support and resources."

"Dr. Meress and his team are exactly what we are looking for in a clinic," said Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health. "They are connected in their community and have built a thriving practice that's an asset to our network."

Dr. Meress is a member of the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society and is recognized as a leading "Lyme-literate" physician in the country. In 2009, Dr. Meress was awarded the America's Top Physicians' award by the Consumers' Research Council of America.

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

