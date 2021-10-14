New Name and Branding Advances Goal To Help Families Realize the Dream of Homeownership With Easy-To-Navigate Construction Loans

Adair Financial Services and Adair Homes Offer Unique One-Stop-Shop Homebuilding Experience New Name and Branding Advances Goal To Help Families Realize the Dream of Homeownership With Easy-To-Navigate Construction Loans

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adair Homes — a premier on-your-lot builder that specializes in high-quality, high-value custom homes in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Arizona and coming soon to Utah — today announced it has completed an extensive rebranding effort of Adair Financial Services, LLC (formerly Alliance Financial Services), including a new name, brand logo and CRM platform. Adair Financial Services' corporate rebranding reflects Adair Homes' business direction, renewed commitment to its corporate vision and plans to enhance the homebuying experience for its internal and external customers.

Adair Homes is a premier homebuilder in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Arizona, helping thousands of families achieve their dream of owning a home over more than 50 years. As the largest on-your-lot custom homebuilder in the West, Adair continues to provide superior customer service while helping buyers find land to build on and producing high-quality, affordable homes. Adair takes pride in making sure its customers find the perfect home that not only fits their lifestyle but also their budget. (PRNewsfoto/Adair Homes)

The partnership between Adair Homes and Adair Financial improves the customer experience for homebuyers.

The partnership between Adair Homes and Adair Financial improves the customer experience for homebuyers by keeping financing in-house, enabling the lender and the builder to communicate more effectively and work together every step of the way. Under the new tagline "BeONE," Adair Financial aims to break through the traditional homebuying process and market barriers to create innovative and creative solutions that solve customers' most difficult homebuying challenges as well as support its industry-leading understanding of the on-your-lot building model.

"The reason we made the change was really to unify the relationship we have with Adair Homes," Adair Financial Services General Manager Ryan Holtcamp said. "Changing the name to Adair Financial Services really provided clarity in the customer's eyes with who they were working with. Personally, for me and my team, it is so rewarding for us to close construction loans for Adair Homes because we know we can build homes at a lower cost to our customers and with more equity. It's a privilege for Adair Financial Services to help buyers finance the home of their dreams."

Adair Financial Services offers one-close construction loans, including conventional construction loans and FHA construction loans. Both programs offer customers the ability to combine their land, site budget and home costs all into one single construction loan and one closing, making the process easier and more convenient for the homebuyer.

In addition, Adair Financial recently implemented a new CRM platform that allows for a more advanced integration with Adair Homes. The platform gives Adair Financial the ability to effectively share details that allow for more efficient communication, with access to essential information being quick and intuitive, creating a better customer experience.

"Bringing our financial services partner under the Adair name reflects our passion for helping provide each customer the home of their dreams," Adair Homes CEO Byron Van Kley said. "It also aligns with our corporate mission — to increase homebuying opportunities for many customers by working as one."

Additional information about Adair Financial Services can be found at http://www.adairfinancial.com/ .

ABOUT ADAIR FINANCIAL SERVICES

Adair Financial Services is part of a unique one-stop homebuilding experience. As Adair Homes' preferred financial partner, Adair Financial has designed an unparalleled land and home bundle that places Adair customers in new homes with little to no money down. Adair Financial provides borrowers with exceptional service, competitive rates and fees, and construction loan programs that are tailored to the Adair Homes customer. The company's commitment starts with a smart lifestyle budget and ends with a set of new home keys in hand. For more information, visit adairfinancial.com .

ABOUT ADAIR HOMES

Adair Homes is a premier homebuilder in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Arizona. Founded in 1969, the company has spent more than 50 years helping thousands of families achieve their dream of owning a home. As the largest on-your-lot custom homebuilder in the West, Adair continues to provide superior customer service while helping buyers find land to build on and producing high-quality, affordable homes. Adair takes pride in making sure its customers find the perfect home that not only fits their lifestyle but also their budget. For more information, visit adairhomes.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adair Homes