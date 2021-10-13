UNice Hair Provides Free Fast Shipping Wigs and Hair Extensions for Major Holiday Shipping Delays

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a professional virgin human hair brand, UNice Hair encourages customers to shop earlier than usual to seize the initiative this year. For major holiday shipping delays, UNice Hair also provides all kinds of free fast shipping wigs and hair extensions, thus bringing a more convenient shopping experience to customers.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the coming of the holiday, more and more people tend to shop for what they need online. While there are now labor shortages, price spikes when it comes to shipping, and order delays. The CEO of UNice Hair, Yunlong Hua stated: "We have learned that there are global supply-chain disruptions and congestion at key shipping ports now. In this case, holiday shipping delays are to be expected. Therefore, we suggest our customers check out what their favorite shops have and buy the products they want sooner rather than later. Besides, UNice shipping also has many improvements to reduce the waiting time of customers and bring the best online shopping experience. "

To provide customers ultimate shopping experience, UNice Hair recently offers hair store nearby fast shipping service. For these customers who are near UNice hair stores and not available for in-store shopping, they can dive in the Carson or Brooklyn's store entrances and freely choose the hair they want. Of course, only when they are really near one of the stores, customers find same-day delivery and free express shipping options.

In addition, UNice Hair also has an Oder Tracking System for customers to check the status of their packages anytime and anywhere. Consumers can get the details by entering UNice track order ID. And UNice Hair also has a 24/7 live chat system, Whatsapp helpline, and a 30-Day Guarantee return policy. Once consumers have any doubt, there will be a professional customer service staff response as soon as possible.

More importantly, UNice Hair provides Buy Now Pay Later services with customers to help them relieve the economic pressure, like Paypal, Sezzle, Klarna, ZIP Quadpay, and Afterpay. In this way, customers can purchase what they want without too much budget. Surprisingly, UNice Hair will launch a series of upgrades to its own website soon in order to improve the experience of users. Please look forward to updates and new features.

UNice Hair, a popular supplier in the human hair field, develops into an international fashion online shopping website with the concept of "excited prices, trusted quality" and popular with global beauty-conscious women. And UNice Hair has become the wise choice for thousands of women with its affordable price, sophisticated technology, exquisite workmanship. UNice Hair will be always committed to winning the continuous praise and trust of customers for the best quality and service in the future.

