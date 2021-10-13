Sunflower Bank Chairman Mollie Carter Publishes Article on "Building a Performance-Oriented Team"

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunflower Bank has published the latest Chairman's Insights blog from Mollie Carter, "Building a Performance-Oriented Team". In the piece, Carter discusses her organization's focus on community banking and building a high-performance company that delivers products and services to its customers, whether they are individuals or businesses.

Throughout the article, Carter outlines how Sunflower Bank works intentionally to develop a culture in pursuit of its mission of "Bringing out the best in the lives we touch … Creating Possibility." She acknowledges, " … that as much organizational energy needs to go into developing the actual ability to execute a strategy as goes into developing the strategic plan itself. Or, said another way, culture matters."

Carter details the elements that Sunflower Bank incorporates as it builds its performance-oriented teams: nurturing a culture; the role of the player-coach; diversity and inclusion; the power of performance standards; and the importance of executing on purpose.

The article concludes by affirming Sunflower Bank's dedication to building a high-performance company that delivers, through a community banking model, the products and services its customers need to thrive. As stated by Carter, "Our commitment to executing on that strategic plan drives everything we do. It has driven investment in our business lines and in our specialty lending areas. It has driven us to build upon our solid Midwest foundation by expanding into high-growth markets in the Southwest. Moreover, it has also driven significant investment in talent, both in our salesforce and in our support areas, which enables appropriate risk management. We are proud of our teams and our leadership, which operate with great accountability, collaboration, and a continuous improvement mindset that ensures we are able to successfully execute our plans."

Ms. Carter is the Executive Chairman of Sunflower Bank, N.A., a $5.5 billion privately held community and specialty bank based in Denver, Colorado, serving a five-state region. Additionally, she is Chairman and CEO of FirstSun Capital Bancorp, the bank holding company for Sunflower Bank.

To see the third Chairman's Insights article, please go to: https://www.sunflowerbank.com/Who-We-Are/Ideas-Insights/Chairman-s-Insights/October-2021/Building-a-Performance-Oriented-Team

