Quantum Health Named One Of 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned And -Led Companies For The Tenth Year Healthcare navigation industry leader recognized in the 2021 Women Presidents' Organization and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking Awards

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the healthcare industry's first and leading consumer navigation and care coordination company, announced that it has been named one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies™ by the Women Presidents' Organization (WPO). 2021 marks Quantum Health's tenth year on the list.

The WPO award, now in its fourteenth year, recognizes companies from various industries representing a combined $4.1 billion in revenue and collectively employing more than 24,000 people. Since founding the consumer healthcare navigation industry in 1999, Quantum Health has grown steadily, with over 1,400 employees serving hundreds of top employers and more than two million plan participants.

"Healthcare is incredibly complex, costly and confusing. It's very difficult for people trying to find their way through this extremely complicated landscape, particularly when they are overloaded, stressed or sick. I founded Quantum Health on the belief that no one should have to navigate the healthcare experience alone," said Kara Trott, founder and chairman of the board. "We are honored to be once again joining the 50 fastest-growing companies, and it's a testament to the essential work that we do every day."

Quantum Health navigation and care coordination simplifies and optimizes the healthcare benefits experience for self-insured employers across the U.S. It helps employees and their families understand and use their healthcare benefits more effectively, giving them an outstanding overall experience that leads to more engagement and better outcomes. In turn, these same benefits positively impact employers, who also realize proven ROI, consistent and significant cost savings, and reduced healthcare cost trends.

"Healthcare is only getting more complicated, and we firmly believe that our unique, consumer-first navigation and care coordination is more essential than ever," said Trott. "I am incredibly proud of our talented teams, and it's thanks to their expertise and commitment that we continue to grow and thrive. Our focus has always been—and will always be—on delivering remarkable results for our members and our clients."

As the company continues to grow, it correspondingly expands its teams and leadership bench, recently adding Zane Burke as its new CEO, as Trott focuses on her roles as founder and chairman of the board. "Our goal is to serve even more people and provide even more value, and Zane is the perfect addition to our leadership team as we launch our next phase of growth," said Trott. "More than ever, people need the empathy and expertise our Quantum Health Warriors™ provide, and by expanding on how our solutions support our members' healthcare journeys, we'll be able to help even more people and continue to deliver substantial and sustained results."

About the 2021 Women Presidents' Organization and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies Awards

For 14 years, the Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) has ranked the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in the U.S. The companies on this year's 50 Fastest list span industries from consumer products to STEM-related fields.



To qualify for the ranking, businesses must be privately held, woman-owned or led, and must have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the past five years. All eligible companies are ranked according to a sales growth formula that combines percentage and absolute growth. The winners were honored during a ceremony last week at the WPO Annual Conference in Nashville, TN.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999, is based in Dublin, Ohio and is backed by Great Hill Partners L.P. and Warburg Pincus LLC. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, Ernst & Young's Regional Entrepreneur of the Year, the Stevie Awards' Female Entrepreneur of the Year, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

