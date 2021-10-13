Kering and Phaidon partner to launch Woman Made: Great Women Designers

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, Kering and Phaidon are proud to present Woman Made: Great Women Designers. This comprehensive new book spotlights women of the past, present, and future, and their contributions to furniture, textile, product, and lighting design. Aimed to inspire and educate the next generation of designers, this partnership will offer free content and resources on the newly developed online platform: www.thewomanmade.com. Programming will also include a panel series at academic design institutions in the United States, and a scholarship to support a female undergraduate student for the upcoming school year.

Phaidon, Woman Made

The multi-pronged platform will be enriched with exclusive content from the book, including a complete register of all 200 designers, Q&As with designers; Aljoud Lootah, Anna Karlin, Dina Nur Satti, Faye Toogood, Hella Jongerius, Lindsey Adelman, and Kim Colin, and three filmed studio visits of designers Mette Hay, Rosie Li, and Mimi Shodeinde. In an effort to connect with and inspire young design students, Tennessee State University, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), and Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) will host design talks helmed by designers Lani Adeoye, Patricia Urquiola, and Nada Debs, respectively.

To further instill their commitment to the future and longevity of women in design, Kering will present the Women In Motion Design Scholarship, an award of up to $25,000 to support one outstanding undergraduate woman designer currently enrolled in an accredited university in the United States. The scholarship will benefit a student whose curriculum is centered around product, furniture, textile, or lighting design, and will support their college tuition and fees for the 2022-2023 academic year. Applications will be open starting November 1st, 2021.

"We are thrilled to be partnering again with Phaidon on a platform that celebrates women in the arts. Woman Made flips the script on what historically is a patriarchal industry, and shines a spotlight on the most extraordinary objects made by women over the last 100 years. This partnership is a testament to Kering's ongoing commitment to women empowerment, and aligns beautifully with our Women In Motion program. Through this initiative, we not only honor the contributions of talented women, but offer a platform to educate and inspire others." – Laurent Claquin, President of Kering Americas

The follow up to Phaidon's best-selling book,

Great Women Artists

,

Woman Made: Great Women Designers

, authored by

Jane Hall

, PhD, covers four design categories - product, furniture, textiles, and lighting - and features the work of over 200 designers from more than 50 countries across the globe.

"Phaidon is proud to champion the work of pioneering women in product design from all over the globe. Following the breakout success of Great Women Artists in 2019, we are delighted to partner with Kering to further spotlight the profound impact women have had and continue to have in the creative arts." – Keith Fox, CEO of Phaidon

"Woman Made is a celebration; an attempt to broaden the locations and institutions that we look to for design. Thank you to Phaidon and Kering for amplifying the message in the book. I hope readers find joy in an amazing history of creation." – Jane Hall, author of Woman Made

On sale for $59.95 USD starting October 13, 2021, Woman Made: Great Women Designers is the most comprehensive, fully illustrated book on women product designers ever published. For more information, please visit thewomanmade.com.

About Women In Motion

Kering's commitment to women is at the heart of the Group's priorities, and through Women In Motion extends to the field of art and culture, where gender inequalities are still flagrant even though creation is one of the most powerful vectors for change.

In 2015, Kering launched Women In Motion at the Festival de Cannes with the aim of shining a light on women in cinema, both in front of and behind the camera. Since then, the program has been expanded to include the fields of photography, art, literature, choreography, and design. Through its Awards, the program recognizes both inspirational figures and talented young women, while its Talks provide an opportunity for leading personalities to share their views on the representation of women in their profession.

For the past seven years, Women In Motion has been a platform of choice for helping to change mindsets and reflect on women's place and recognition across artistic fields.

About Kering

A global luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and a revenue of €13.1 billion.

About Phaidon

Phaidon is the premier global publisher of the creative arts with over 1,500 titles in print. They work with the world's most influential artists, chefs, writers, and thinkers to produce innovative books on art, photography, design, architecture, fashion, food and travel, and illustrated books for children. Phaidon is headquartered in London and New York City.

