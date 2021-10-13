Flex Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-201-0168 with passcode Q2Flex. The live webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available on the Flex Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.flex.com. An audio replay and transcript will also be available on the IR website after the call.

About Flex Ltd.



Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Investors & Analysts

David Rubin

Vice President, Investor Relations

David.Rubin@flex.com

