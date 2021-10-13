City Of Dublin, Ohio Earns Gold In Public-Private Partnership Category At International Economic Development Council Awards City of Dublin and Crawford Hoying Partnership on Bridge Park Development Recognized with Industry's Highest Honor

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Dublin, Ohio Division of Economic Development received the Gold award in the Public-Private Partnerships category for their work with Crawford Hoying on the Bridge Park mixed-use community. The announcement was made at the 2021 International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Excellence and Leadership in Economic Development Awards ceremony held during the organization's national conference in Nashville, Tenn.

"We're incredibly proud of the public-private partnership between Crawford Hoying and the City of Dublin in developing Bridge Park over the past six years," said Principal and Founder of Crawford Hoying Brent Crawford. "We wanted to develop a community that offers exciting expansion opportunities for existing Dublin businesses; create jobs by attracting new businesses; and, finally, attract and retain a talented, well-educated workforce. It has been rewarding to see this vision become a reality."

The IEDC Public-Private Partnerships award recognizes outstanding and innovative development projects that have significantly enhanced revitalizations of communities, states or regions.

"Bridge Park sets the standard for mixed-use communities both in the Central Ohio region and across the country. Because of the project's success, it has been crucial to the execution and advancement of economic development strategies and projects in our community," said City of Dublin Economic Development Director Colleen Gilger.

Bridge Park is a walkable, mixed-use community in downtown Dublin, Ohio. Spanning more than 30 acres along the Scioto River, it is the cornerstone of the city's long-term vision for the Bridge Street District. The project features condos, townhomes and apartments, restaurants, retail, Class A office space, entertainment venues, hotels, conference center, and multiple green spaces. The Bridge Street District includes an engineering feat of its own in the award-winning S-shaped pedestrian suspension bridge spanning the Scioto River, The Dublin Link. This new Downtown Dublin landmark unites Bridge Park to Historic Dublin; parks along the banks of the east and west sides of the river; and a series of vibrant neighborhoods connected by a new, urban, public street network.





The City of Dublin Division of Economic Development, recently named Economic Development Organization of the Year by IEDC, provides world-class, tailored business services and resources to ensure the City offers the best possible environment for businesses to recruit talent and thrive. The team proactively pursues cutting-edge economic development practices through the continuous investment in infrastructure and by forging innovative partnerships with private and public entities, along with engaging the local community.

Because of this strategic focus, the City of Dublin has recently completed a comprehensive application process and site visit from the IEDC's Accreditation Team to become the first and only accredited Economic Development Organization in the State of Ohio. A formal announcement will be made at the Ohio Economic Development Summit Oct. 26 in Dublin, Ohio.

The City of Dublin has been voted the "Best Suburb for Doing Business" 11 years in a row by the readers of Columbus CEO. For more information on the City of Dublin's Division of Economic Development, please visit thriveindublinohio.com.

About Bridge Park

Bridge Park is a walkable, mixed-use community in downtown Dublin, Ohio. Spanning 30 acres along the Scioto River, it is the cornerstone of the city's long-term vision for the Bridge Street District. The unique community features luxury condos, townhomes and apartments, restaurants, shops, Class A office space, entertainment venues, 3,000+ free parking spaces, hotels, an events and conference center and multiple green spaces. To learn more about Bridge Park, visit www.bridgepark.com .

About Crawford Hoying

Crawford Hoying is a full-service real estate development company, based in Dublin, Ohio. The company concentrates in all aspects of acquisition, design, development, construction, management, as well as commercial and residential brokerage. In the past five years alone, they have developed more than $1.3 billion of mixed-use, multifamily, office and retail properties. Crawford Hoying creates a sense of place, focused on consumer needs from a commerce, culture and community perspective. Bridge Park, www.bridgepark.com , and Water Street District, www.livewaterstreet.com , are examples of Crawford Hoying's transformational development capabilities. To learn more about Crawford Hoying, visit www.crawfordhoying.com .

About the City of Dublin, Ohio, USA

Dublin is a city of more than 50,000 residents located just northwest of Columbus, Ohio. It offers residents and corporate citizens responsive services, attractive housing, superior public education, direct regional highway access, abundant park space, thoughtful and strategic planning, innovative ideas and technology and a dynamic community life. Dublin is consistently ranked one of the safest cities in the nation. It is home to more than 20 corporate headquarters, an entrepreneurial center, 4,300+ businesses, world-class events and the urban, walkable Bridge Street District. For more information, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov or call 614.410.4400.

