Synlogic Announces Nature Publication Demonstrating Novel Application of Synthetic Biotic Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, today announced the publication in Nature of preclinical research with live biotherapeutic products designed using the Company's Synthetic Biotic™ platform. In the study, a live biotherapeutic product modulated the tumor microenvironment and increased susceptibility to immunotherapy in a murine model. The research was led by Synlogic collaborators and Professor Roger Geiger of the Institute of Oncology Research, Università della Svizzera Italiana, Bellinzona, Switzerland.

The paper, "Metabolic modulation of tumours with engineered bacteria for immunotherapy" demonstrated that, following intratumoral injection in a murine model, a live biotherapeutic Escherichia coli Nissle 1917 strain engineered to convert ammonia to L-arginine colonized and was active within the tumor microenvironment. Administration of this strain also resulted in increased numbers of tumor-infiltrating T cells and demonstrated synergistic anti-tumor activity when administered in conjunction with anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy.

It has been reported that low intratumoral levels of L-arginine in human cancers may contribute to an ineffective response to immunotherapy. The administration of live biotherapeutics has the potential to improve therapeutic response.

"We were very pleased to collaborate with Professor Geiger on this research and gratified to see a novel Synthetic Biotic approach published in Nature. The data demonstrate another potential method by which our therapeutic platform may be used to modulate underlying biology of relevance to human disease," said David Hava, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer at Synlogic. "We believe that our investigational live biotherapeutic approach holds great promise for the development of transformative therapeutics for a variety of serious diseases. We intend to steadfastly focus on our ongoing clinical programs in metabolic diseases, while also supporting the exploration of novel applications for our platform with academic leaders such as Dr. Geiger."

About Synlogic

Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic medicines that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria. The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, clinical development plans, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogic's platform to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: cancer, inborn errors of metabolism, metabolic diseases, and inflammatory and immune disorders; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotic medicines; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; the expected timing of Synlogic's clinical trials and availability of clinical trial data. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the clinical and preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Synlogic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic's current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments could cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogic's view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

