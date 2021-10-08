The Next Generation of Smart Pods for Today's Creators: Kickstarter Success, Pivo Inc., to launch Pivo Pod X Campaign

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivo Inc., a member of Born2Global Centre, has announced their second Kickstarter campaign for their newest innovative smart pod, Pivo Pod X.

The Pivo Pod X empowers the everyday creator to extend the camera capabilities of their smartphone with an AI-powered, multi-directional auto-tracking smart pod that utilizes a powerful suite of photo, video and 3D space creation mobile apps to elevate the content creation process. The project is the culmination of new ideas, mixed with transformative customer feedback from the previous Pivo Pod, in order to offer users a high-quality experience with enhanced flexibility and versatility. In their first Kickstarter campaign launched on Nov. 13, 2018, Pivo Inc. was able to fund their first Pivo Pod with the help of an impressive 6,236 backers and $585,938 in pledges. They hope to duplicate this success in this follow-up campaign.

"We're excited to launch the Pivo Pod X on Kickstarter and reward our loyal backers with early-bird access and exceptional value at an exclusive price. The Pivo Pod X's sleek new design and highly requested vertical rotation capability will enable users to produce wildly creative videos, take stunning photos, and capture immersive 3D spaces like never before," said Ken Kim, CEO and founder of Pivo.

Features and benefits of the new Pivo Pod X include:

Dynamic Auto Tracking



The Pivo Pod X brings dynamic tracking to the Pod experience. No longer limited to horizontal rotation, the Pivo Pod X now moves vertically in a 60-degree range, in addition to 360-degree horizontal rotation.





Enhanced Performance



The newly developed motor is faster, completing 360 degree rotations much quicker than the previous Pod, as well as smoother, providing a stable and high-quality tracking performance. The Pod has also been upgraded with an all-new LED light ring, designed to signal and communicate with you so you know exactly when and how your Pivo Pod X is capturing your space.





Intelligent Capturing and Editing



Pivo Pod X brings a new set of features exclusive to this smart pod. With Cinematic and Composition AI, the Pivo Pod X automatically zooms, color corrects and sets the target in frame to get the perfect shot. With the Candid Moments feature, you can set up your Pivo Pod X, leave it to scan the area, and take candid photos using facial and emotional recognition.





Accessories



In addition to the new Pod, will come a lineup of newly designed accessories and product bundles.



The Kickstarter campaign for Pivo Pod X will launch on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, with a goal of reaching $100,000 in backers. For more information on the Pivo Pod X, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/getpivo/pivo-pod-x-your-pocket-sized-cameraman.

About Pivo Inc.

Founded in 2016, Pivo Inc. (www.getpivo.com) is a platform business owned and operated by 3i Inc. and sits at the intersection of hardware, software, and content, focused on empowering everyday creators worldwide. With its AI-powered smart pod and suite of mobile apps that extend the capabilities of any smartphone, everyday creators can simplify the process of rich content creation.

About 3i Inc.

3i Inc. (www.3i.ai) provides both hardware and software solutions that transform the way the physical world interacts with the digital world. With 29+ nationalities of employees working in more than 8 countries, 3i is a truly global and distributed company. Its solutions leverage state-of-the-art technologies such as AI/ML and AR/VR to help our customers create the most immersive experiences through rich content and digital twins. We believe 3i solutions will accelerate the creation of the metaverse through digital transformation, digitalization of content, and business workflows.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

Media contact

3i Inc.: pr@3i.ai

Born2Global Centre: jlee@born2global.com

