New Hopes, New Opportunities: Girls Embracing Mothers and CompTIA Helping Dallas Area Women Build Futures for Themselves and Their Children Pilot program is helping 10 justice-impacted mothers develop skills for potential careers in tech

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Dallas area mothers who are committed to moving on from incarceration to successful lives with vision and purpose are being supported in their journey by Dallas-based Girls Embracing Mothers, Inc. (GEM) and CompTIA, the association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

Together the two non-profit organizations are providing the women with enhanced education and training in employability and life skills with the ultimate aim of helping them secure jobs in the technology field.

"GEM values helping justice-impacted women and girls thrive," said Brittany K. Barnett, Founder and President of GEM. "That's why everything we do is centered on empowering them to lead successful lives with vision and purpose."

"Imagine what formerly incarcerated people could do if they were put in positions to thrive, and not just survive," Barnett continued. "We are proud to partner with CompTIA. Our partnership is aimed at unlocking potential and creating career pathways for justice-impacted women, so they can transform their lives and create sustainable futures for themselves and their children."

"The stigma associated with past incarceration is something that must be eliminated from our society," said Todd Thibodeaux, President and CEO of CompTIA. "Anyone looking for a second chance and a fresh start is deserving of our encouragement and support.

"These 10 mothers have already taken the most important step toward a brighter future for themselves and their families by committing to this program," Thibodeaux added. "CompTIA is humbled and thankful for the opportunity to partner with a great organization like GEM and to work with this impressive group of women."

The customized technical training, delivered through the CompTIA Custom Training, is centered on CompTIA A+, a professional certification of core technology skills that is the industry standard for beginning a career in IT in help desk, service desk, technical support and related jobs.

The women are also receiving enhanced training on soft skills, financial literacy and therapeutic support throughout the program to ensure successful outcomes – professionally, mentally and socially.

About Girls Embracing Mothers

GEM seeks to counteract the forces of maternal incarceration by empowering young girls with mothers in prison, preparing formerly incarcerated women to be successful upon their release, and encouraging intergenerational healing. In so doing, we reduce the trauma women and girls experience by the criminal justice system. Thereby, enriching the lives of those most marginalized in our communities and, ultimately, breaking the cycle of incarceration. https://girlsembracingmothers.org/

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/ .

