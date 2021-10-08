5W Public Relations Announces Expanding Workforce, Hiring All Levels

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces expansion of workforce, job openings available across all departments at all levels.

In response to record growth and an expanding client roster 5WPR has available opportunities, entry-level to senior management, based out of the New York City and Miami, FL offices. Open positions include media relations specialists, account coordinators, senior account executives, account supervisors, account directors, associate vice president, and vice president.

"It has never been a more exciting time to join our team," said 5WPR CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian. "We have grown at an exponential rate and this year alone have welcomed incredible talent alongside amazing clients. They join our roster of seasoned professionals, including senior leaders who on average have been at the agency for over a decade, and have grown with and shaped the agency into who we are today."

5W Public Relations offers competitive compensation, a comprehensive benefits package, 401(K), and vacation policy in addition to a host of other internal benefits including internal employee development program, 5W University, a program which offers employees a syllabus of varied courses designed to deliver in-depth industry knowledge, enhance expertise, and support personal development.

Teams looking to expand their employee roster include Digital, Corporate, Lifestyle, Technology (B2B and Consumer), Health & Wellness, and Food & Beverage.

Since founded by Ronn Torossian in 2003 in one-room, with one intern, and three clients, the agency today employs 250 professionals and continues to experience rapid growth. Headquartered in New York City, the agency continued to experience strong revenue growth in 2021 across the firm's four primary practice areas despite challenges brought on by the coronavirus.

5W boasts clients spanning corporate, technology, consumer packaged goods, beauty, lifestyle, travel, health, home & housewares, food & beverage, cannabis, fashion, and more. The agency specializes in a full-service, integrated approach, offering media relations, media training, crisis management, online reputation management, influencer programming, digital marketing, social media management, content creation, creative services, and more.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

