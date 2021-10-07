Spirit brings More Go to MHT, adding Myrtle Beach in addition to previously announced flights to four Florida locations.

Spirit Airlines Celebrates First Flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport by Adding Nonstop Route to Myrtle Beach Spirit brings More Go to MHT, adding Myrtle Beach in addition to previously announced flights to four Florida locations.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines' bright yellow planes touched down at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) for the first time today as the Airport celebrated the arrival of their new carrier. The airline brought more exciting news with them, announcing the addition of a seasonal, nonstop route to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) starting April 20, 2022.

"Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is certainly in the spirit to celebrate today!" said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "We want to welcome and thank our newest airline partner, Spirit Airlines, for bringing new service from MHT to four popular Florida destinations and for the new service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. And for all of our passengers flying on Spirit's inaugural flight today—congratulations on being a part of Making History Today!"

Spirit Airlines is the first new airline at MHT in 17 years and marks an exciting new period of expansion for MHT. Myrtle Beach, their newest addition, marks the first time MHT has had a nonstop flight to the state of South Carolina.

"It's a great feeling to be able to bring More Go and announce additional service on Day One," said Lania Rittenhouse, Spirit's Vice President of Guest Experience & Brand, and President of the Spirit Charitable Foundation. "It's an absolute pleasure to serve MHT. We see great opportunities and are eager to show our New Hampshire Guests why Spirit is the best value in the sky."

Spirit's nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) from MHT started today. In just six weeks, Spirit's nonstop service to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers (RSW) and Tampa International Airport (TPA) will begin on November 17 and 18, respectively.

"Spirit Airlines is bringing New Hampshire residents exactly what they have asked for—more nonstop destinations and affordable prices," said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. "Because of this exciting partnership, we now have—for the first time ever—a nonstop flight from New Hampshire to South Carolina. A great opportunity for the Granite State!"

"I'm thrilled to celebrate the launch of Spirit Airlines from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport," said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. "These new, direct, low-cost flights to Florida and South Carolina will give residents more options as they travel and will allow more visitors the opportunity to visit our beautiful state. This is an exciting time for MHT, and I'm proud to welcome Spirit as an official partner to the Greater Manchester community."

To celebrate, the Airport pulled out all the stops and threw a big inaugural flight celebration at Spirit's new gate, Gate 1. As part of the inaugural celebration, the airline provided Free Spirit vouchers to every passenger on the inbound FLL and outbound MCO flights. The vouchers are worth 1,000 points and can be redeemed on future Spirit flights.

Spirit also showed its commitment to New Hampshire and its community by donating $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Diane Fitzpatrick, CEO; Natalie Jutras, Development Director; and three children from the Boys & Girls Club attended the celebration to accept the check.

"On behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, we are excited to welcome Spirit Airlines to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport," Diane Fitzpatrick said. "We are thankful to the Spirit Charitable Foundation for this generous gift, and we appreciate their commitment to inspiring positive change in our city and our children."

Airport officials, Spirit officials and the passengers on the first outbound flight celebrated at Gate 1 as they waited with anticipation for the first Spirit plane to arrive. While waiting, they enjoyed a celebration of Florida-themed activities, starting at Spirit's ticket counter with colorful floor stickers that led the way to Gate 1. Passengers took photos at a giant flip flop photo station, enjoyed a custom-designed, three-tiered cake from Frederick's Pastries, and received inaugural flight certificates and other giveaway items.

At 4:30 p.m., all eyes turned outside to watch Spirit's first plane touch down. The plane, arriving from Fort Lauderdale, received a "water salute"—a traditional airport welcome for new airlines or routes. Spirit Team Members assisted in the ribbon cutting at Gate 1.

Inbound passengers arriving at MHT enjoyed a New Hampshire fall-themed entrance into the Airport, with fall décor, Starbucks pumpkin spice coffee, apple cider donuts from NH Doughnut Co., and VisitNH giveaway items.

MHT and Spirit first announced the new carrier and flights on June 16, 2021.

Click here for more information, including a flight fact sheet, inaugural photos, logos and more.

ABOUT MANCHESTER-BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT

Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston, Massachusetts, and less than an hour's drive from the region's most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. Having not closed for winter weather in over 30 years, MHT provides operational certainty and is the premier aviation gateway for the region. For more information, visit www.flymanchester.com.

ABOUT SPIRIT

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

