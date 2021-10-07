HISTORIC! Mega 97.9FM WSKQ-FM Most Listened To Radio Stream In The Nation

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (the "Company" or "SBS") (OTC: SBSAA), largest certified minority-owned, Hispanic-targeted media company in the nation, announces that its flagship New York City station, Mega 97.9FM (WSKQ-FM), has achieved a historic milestone in claiming the #1 ranking for its stream (WSKQ-FM stream) among all radio station streams in the country. This is among all reported streams of FM or AM stations regardless of language or format in Nielsen's Spring 2021 survey period among Persons 12+; M-Su 6a-12m; Weekly Cume Persons.

Widely regarded in industry circles as a leader in the Latino multimedia sector, SBS is the largest certified minority-owned, Hispanic-targeted media company in the nation, operating top-rated radio formats in the country's largest markets, including flagship WSKQ-FM in New York City, America's most-listened-to station in any language (and the #1 Spanish-language station globally); Aire, the most expansive Spanish-language radio network with 300+ affiliates; LaMusica, the country's highest-rated and fastest growing Hispanic streaming app.

This historic achievement highlights the sustained dominance that SBS New York radio continues to have in the daily lives of today's Hispanic consumers in the Tri-State area for 38 years, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These recent ratings rank Mega 97.9FM as not only the most-listened-to radio station stream in the Metropolitan New York-New Jersey-Connecticut area but also set Mega 97.9FM as the #1 ranked station stream in the nation.

Albert Rodriguez, SBS President & COO, commented, "Our NYC powerhouse Mega 97.9FM has continued to rapidly grow its listeners in radio streams and serves advertisers by offering the best music, the most compelling personalities and the most exciting content in the market. Congratulations to the entire SBS NY team for their incredible efforts all year long and for making history once again in the Nation."

"Mega 97.9FM (WSKQ-FM) has served as the epicenter for Hispanic culture in New York City for over thirty-seven years. These most recent Nielsen Audio's August 2021 PPM survey results solidify our leadership position in the marketplace, in radio streams, as we continue our service and responsibility to the New York Metro community and overall client base. Mega 97.9FM today is stronger than ever, with offerings expanding from over the air radio, digital, and experiential programs. These record-setting achievements are backed by the most compelling on-air personalities in the nation, programming the best in music and syncing with our community outreach. Congratulations to the entire SBS NY family for their incredible efforts and making history once more in the Country," said Maire Mason, Vice-President and General Manager of SBS New York.

"Coast to coast, our content teams understand radio and are dedicated to serving our listeners like no one else," said Jesus Salas, Executive Vice-President of Programming of SBS. "From Regional Mexican, 'Movimiento,' Top 40, Pop and every format in between, our team works hard to deliver the best-in-class programming our audiences want that's why we are honored with the most-listened to radio stream station in the Country."

Now, listeners all over the globe can live stream Mega 97.9FM, (WSKQ-FM), Amor 93.1FM, (WPAT-FM), and all other SBS radio stations via the LaMusica app, available as a free download at IOS and Android, Apple TV, Google Play, Roku, Amazon FireTV, Alexa, Android TV, Apple Watch, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. For more information about LaMusica, please visit http://app.lamusica.com.

SBS continues to hold the national leadership positions in the following format genres: #1 Tropical, #1 Latin "Movimiento," as well as the Hispanic station with the most listeners on the planet.

Source: Spring '21 Nationwide; Persons 12+; M-Su 6a-12m; Weekly Cume Persons, Multiple Markets, Metro.

ABOUT SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. is a leading Hispanic media company that owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language content to over 300+ affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience and MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. In addition, SBS produces live concerts and events and publishes multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, an online destination and mobile app providing streaming content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture for today's U.S. Hispanic consumer. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

CONTACT: Vladimir Gomez, 786-805-2545, vgomez@spanishbroadcasting.com

View original content:

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS)