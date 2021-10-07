Camden National Corporation to Announce Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Financial Results on October 26, 2021

CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A conference call and webcast will be held at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 hosted by Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer and Gregory A. White, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

Parties interested in listening to the teleconference should dial into the call or connect to the webcast link 10 – 15 minutes before it begins. Dial-in and webcast information to participate is as follows:

Live Dial-In (Domestic): (844) 200-6205

Live Dial-In (International): (929) 526-1599

Participant access code: 175893

Live Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cac211026.html

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National Corporation's website under "Investor Relations" at CamdenNational.com prior to the meeting. The transcript and replay of the conference call will also be made available on Camden National's website following the conference call.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.2 billion in assets and approximately 600 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 58 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 68 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past three years, Camden National Bank was named a Customer Experience (CX) Leader by leading independent research firm, Greenwich Associates. In 2020, it received awards in two CX categories: U.S. Retail Banking and U.S. Commercial Small Business. The Finance Authority of Maine has awarded Camden National Bank as "Lender at Work for Maine" for eleven years, and the bank was included in the 2021 list of Best Places to Work in Maine. Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

