Stagwell (STGW) Celebrates Winning Agencies at 2021 Effie U.S. Awards

Breakthrough digital experiences and omnichannel campaigns from 72andSunny, Anomaly, Assembly and Doner lead 2021 roster recognized as most effective in marketing

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) Stagwell announced today that several of its network agencies received recognition at the 2021 Effie U.S. Summit and Awards for exceptional work in producing some of the year's most effective marketing efforts on behalf of top brands such as Match Group, Diageo, and Peacock.

In total, Stagwell agencies earned 5 Gold, 3 Silver, and 4 Bronze awards for campaigns that represent the best-in-class in digital brand experiences, media innovations, sustained product success, multicultural products, and brand integration and entertainment partnerships, among other categories. Winning agencies include 72andSunny, Anomaly, Assembly and Doner with client partners Tinder/Match Group, Crown Royal/Diageo, Allegheny Health Network, and more.

"A simple equation powers results at Stagwell: creative + connected = effective," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "It's an honor to see the unmistakable impact Stagwell's agencies have had on their clients' businesses celebrated by the Effies, the industry's banner-holder for marketing effectiveness."

Award highlights include:

72andSunny , including two for Tinder's breakthrough marketing effort, " Three GOLD Effies for, including two for Tinder's breakthrough marketing effort, " Swipe Night ," a feat of digital content and entertainment that has transformed the way modern consumers date. A highly decorated campaign, "Swipe Night" was the recipient of a Cannes Lions Entertainment Grand Prix , and has won accolades across other top industry award shows including the Clio Awards, D&AD, the One Show, Webby Awards, Adweek competitions and more. The work was also Emmy nominated. 72andSunny also received a BRONZE Effie.

Two GOLD Effies for Anomaly and client partners Crown Royal and Ski-Doo for campaigns that demonstrate the agency's unyielding focus on solving business challenges with any, and every, form of creativity. Together with two SILVER and BRONZE Effies, the agency was awarded across a breadth of categories, from brand creation and business transformation to multicultural products and digital and media innovation.

A SILVER Effie for Doner's "The Vitals: Real-Life Heroes of 2020" created in partnership with Allegheny Health Network and Marvel. The agency honored the courage of the nurses on the frontlines of modern healthcare through stories brought to life in a Marvel comic book, social, digital content, and experiential elements.

Doner, Assembly, and The Underground's campaign for Allegheny Health Network, A BRONZE Effie for Sustained Success forcampaign for #LivingProof . Flexing the combined creative, media and production heft of the three units, Doner transformed into a newsroom, seamlessly sharing compelling, real outcomes that were captured one day and cast live the next across TV, radio, social, digital and out-of-home. In six years, this campaign has garnered seven Effie Awards in all.

The Effies annually honors the most effective marketing campaigns in the world, spotlighting ideas that work and drive value for modern brands. To date, Stagwell agencies have collectively earned over 130 Effie Awards.

