simply tera's® Wins Best New Environmentally Responsible Packaging

CLOSTER, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- simply tera's, formerly tera's whey, has a brand-new look and 100% sustainable packaging, that has won the 2021 Expo East NEXTY Award for Best New Environmentally Responsible Packaging. simply tera's is a leader in the industry with one of the first to market with a package made from 100% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) materials. This includes the canister, lid, and scoop, all made from recycled, curbside collected HDPE#2 plastic food containers, along with the inner seal and label being made from 100% recycled paper materials. And after use, it is all tossed into recycling – it's all 100% recyclable. With a mission to be 100% carbon neutral by 2024, simply tera's is essentially buying back their own plastic recycled by the consumer, creating a zero-waste stream for their new award-winning packaging.

NEXTY Awards are given to products that display outstanding innovation, inspiration, and integrity. These products help drive the underlying goal of the natural products industry to deliver more healthful, trusted, and sustainable products to consumers. simply tera's was selected among 650 entrants across 23 award categories, and was selected as a finalist and then awarded winner, by a panel of natural products industry experts, for Best New Environmentally Responsible Packaging. Their award was announced on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 during the Expo East Virtual Extension.

"At simply tera's we believe our products should simply be sustainable, clean, nutritious, and delicious," says Debbie Shandel, Chief Growth Officer/Partner at simply tera's. "Our new packaging reflects where we want to grow as a leader in sustainability and it's an honor to be recognized within such a competitive category. Choosing Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic resin uses 90% less energy and emits 78% less greenhouse gases than producing virgin resin. By giving new life to recycled materials we've created a closed-loop, eco-friendly system with zero packaging waste."

The NEXTY Awards is a biannual awards program connected to New Hope Network's in-person and digital events. They were created to recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry, elevating impactful brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future for people and planet. Learn about the NEXTY Awards at nextyawards.com.

simply is at the heart of everything we do at simply tera's, with a mission of bringing consumers simply clean, better-for-you nutrition that's better for the earth. simply tera's produces the highest quality protein powders that are both nutritious, great-tasting, and made with only a few clean ingredients. At simply tera's we are committed to preserving our planet using only sustainable packaging – with our goal to be 100% carbon neutral by 2024. simply tera's joined the Carrington Farms® family of brands in 2018, growing their natural food offerings of innovative, simple, and clean products. Visit www.simplyteras.com and connect with @simplyteras on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

