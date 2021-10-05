International Businessman, Kofi Nartey, Takes on New Role as Brand Ambassador for Award Winning New Armagnac Brandy, Cardinal Du Four

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal du Four, 21 Rébellion, a flagship spirit for the Armagnac world and the modern connoisseur's answer to Cognac, has partnered with international businessman, Kofi Nartey, as its first brand ambassador. After hosting several successful events together, the Armagnac maker and the Beverly Hills based real estate broker saw the alignment and knew a partnership was inevitable.

Cardinal du Four founder and creator, Christophe Namer, has set out to illuminate the Armagnac region of France, whose namesake spirit is actually 200 years older than Cognac. "France's best kept secret" as Namer has described Armagnac, will not remain that way for long with a strategic partner like Nartey.

"We are thrilled to align with a respected industry leader like Kofi. We are excited for him to carry our brand with him as he continues to take on the international real estate world through his work with developers, affluent individuals, sports and entertainment celebrities," said Namer.

The partnership intends to bring the Cardinal du Four Armagnac brand in front of Kofi's celebrity and luxury real estate clients with curated, thoughtful and memorable sensory experiences.

About Cardinal Du Four

Cardinal du Four (CdF), 21 Rébellion is a harmonious blend of vintage Armagnacs from 21 to 43 years of age, which is superior in quality while using innovative blending techniques to ensure that each sip is luxuriously smooth, balanced, and elegant. Founder and creator Christophe Namer, a native of Aix-en-Provence with over 20 years of experience in the wine and spirits world, turned his dream into a reality when he created this new elixir. CdF 21, Rébellion personifies complexity and power with elegance and finesse. Its brilliant amber color has floral aromas of jasmine and iris followed by secondary layers of nutmeg, dried fig, caramelized apples, along with elegant toasted wood vanilla flavors. The long and lingering finish imparts cacao beans and salted caramel. While relatively new in the market, CdF, 21 Rébellion has already received significant industry recognition and accolades including: GOLD MEDAL 2019 - CONCOURS GENERAL AGRICOLE PARIS; DOUBLE GOLD, 97 POINTS from Anthony Dias Blue, James Beard Award Winner⁠ saying "perhaps the most refined Armagnac I've ever tasted"; ⁠DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL⁠, San Francisco World Spirits Design Competition 2020. For more information, please visit our Website: https://cardinaldufour.com/

About Kofi Nartey

A leading authority on luxury real estate and development, Kofi Nartey is the go-to broker for affluent clientele, celebrities, and prominent sports figures around the globe. He is the founder of GLOBL Real Estate + Development, a private real estate firm based in Beverly Hills, with global reach. He regularly appears on national television and in print media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, CBS, CNBC, Fox Business News, ESPN, CNN Money, and The Insider. He was recently named to the LA500, as one of the most influential business leaders in Los Angeles. Kofi leverages his exposure, reach, professional sports and acting experience, MBA business acumen, and his desire to unlock potential in every business and person he engages. For more information, please visit our Website: https://www.globlred.com/

