Universal Corporation Completes Acquisition of Shank's Extracts, Inc.

Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) today announced that it has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Shank's Extracts, Inc. ("Shank's"), a privately-held, specialty ingredient, flavoring and food company with bottling and packaging capabilities. Universal funded the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and existing borrowing capacity.  The acquisition expands Universal's plant-based ingredients platform, adding to the Company's product offerings and growing the value-added services available to its customers by adding flavors, custom packaging and bottling, and product development capabilities.  Shank's has a strong presence within the flavoring, extracts and bottling marketplace, with significant vanilla expertise. In addition to pure vanilla extract products, Shank's offers a robust portfolio of over 2,400 other extracts, distillates, natural flavors and colors for industrial and private label customers worldwide. Shank's employs more than 200 people and has a 191,000 square foot manufacturing campus in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries on five continents, that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. Tobacco has been the Company's principal focus since its founding in 1918, and Universal is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through the Company's plant-based ingredients platform, it provides a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients for the food and beverage end markets. Universal has been finding innovative solutions to serve its customers and meet their agri-product needs for more than 100 years. The Company's revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, were $2.0 billion. Visit www.universalcorp.com for more information on Universal Corporation and the latest Company news.

Universal Corporation logo (PRNewsFoto/Universal Corporation)
Universal Corporation logo (PRNewsFoto/Universal Corporation)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-corporation-completes-acquisition-of-shanks-extracts-inc-301392085.html

SOURCE Universal Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.