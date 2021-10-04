Take 5 Oil Change® Raises More than $1.2 Million for Local Children's Hospitals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Take 5 Oil Change®, home of the stay-in-your-car, 10-minute oil change, is proud to announce that it has raised, in total, $1,226,770 for 60 local children's hospitals in the markets it serves. All donations help cover the cost of patient treatment and aid the efforts to find groundbreaking cures for chronic illnesses. Take 5 is thrilled to see its contributions benefit the commendable work of the leaders on the front lines of pediatric care.

"I am very proud of the team's passion to give back to the community," said Danny Rivera, group president and executive vice president of Driven Brands, Inc.™ "These hospitals are a cornerstone for so many across the country, including family members of us here at Take 5. We're honored to be able to take part in those efforts."

The local hospital fundraiser officially closed on September 25, 2021. Take 5 sincerely thanks its customers for their support and donations to the hospitals. Those who donated three dollars or more will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win one of 1,800 free oil changes. To learn more about Take 5's services or the brand's ongoing community involvement, visit http://www.take5oilchange.com/.

