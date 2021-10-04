Rentigo and HelloRented Merge to Form Qira; Announces Closing of $8 Million Series A Funding Round Qira is the first end-to-end financial services platform for residential real estate owners, property managers and renters; proprietary solutions cover all interactions throughout the rent lifecycle

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentigo, a rent processing platform for real estate operators, and HelloRented, the rental finance platform with cutting-edge AI-based underwriting capabilities and a unique, cash-based, alternative security deposit solution, announced today that the two companies have merged to form Qira. The new end-to-end financial services platform supports residential owners, property managers and renters through every financial interaction of the rent lifecycle. The company recently received $8 million in investments for its Series A funding round. The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd. (Phoenix), Israel's largest institutional investor, was the lead investor.

Qira serves as an intermediary between owners, property managers and renters to reduce the financial friction between them. The company's proprietary AI-based due diligence algorithm provides approvals in 7 seconds flat, pulling data from 40 different sources to support onboarding of both traditional and non-traditional applicants, including freelancers, students, and non-US citizens. Qira's Security Deposit Program enables renters to enter a lease without paying the full deposit upfront, while providing property managers access to immediate cash to recover their damages with guaranteed coverage of up to 2x the deposit amount.

"After revolutionizing e-commerce, fintech is now improving the way financial transactions are carried out in the residential real estate market. As renter demographics shift, there is an increased need for instant solutions, from applicant selection to rent collection to offering immediate cashflow solutions at the click of a button," said Bill Staniford, CEO of Qira. "Ultimately, these solutions for residents help build better communities that are more profitable; we see it every day. Our products help owners and property managers reduce rent defaults, decrease bad debt and increase their NOI."

Throughout the term of each lease agreement, Qira helps residents meet their rent obligations by offering deferred or split rent payments while still guaranteeing rent is always paid in full according to the owner's payment schedule, eliminating the risk of rent defaults. Payments are collected and processed digitally, and residents can pay their rent and security deposit via ACH, credit card, debit card, check or money order. Qira issues same or next day refunds electronically. Claims on security deposits are processed within 48 hours and paid out immediately, helping property managers improve cashflow and fill more units faster.

As a full-service, self-funded platform, Qira serves as the financial partner for the entire building - helping owners and property managers to underwrite their renters, managing the building security deposit and offering residents a suite of financing products to help meet their cashflow needs. By offering Qira's products, owners and property managers are better able to attract and retain high-value residents, ensure on-time payments and increase their financial efficiency.

Qira is led by Bill Staniford, the former CEO of PropertyShark and Revital Gadish, who helped lead Payoneer as the company's Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer. In addition to supporting Qira in its Series A raise, Phoenix's Head of Global Real Estate Investments Guy Porat has been named to Qira's board of directors.

The two companies that merged, Rentigo and HelloRented, were supported by private fintech and real estate investors including Sergio Fogel (founder of Dlocal, which recently went public at $6 billion), Yuval Tal, (founder of Payoneer, which recently went public at $3.3 billion), the Arabov Group, and serial entrepreneur Ehud Levy.

Today, Qira serves more than 500 properties owned by boutique companies with 5-10 units to enterprise clients with thousands of units. Overall, Qira has more than 6,000 users on its platform and aims to triple that number in 2022.

About Qira

At the forefront of fintech and proptech, Qira is the only provider that touches every financial interaction between properties and their residents across the entire rent lifecycle - from application through move-out. Qira partners with properties to completely remove the hassle of security deposit and rent collection, claims processing, and issuing end-of-lease refunds. Owners and managers benefit from smoother leasing operations, guaranteed rent payments on their schedule, up to 2x coverage on security deposits, claims processed in 48 hours and same-day electronic settlements. In addition, they benefit from ability to leverage the financial data of their community to guide better decision making in real-time. Renters benefit from Qira's non-insurance security deposit alternative, a range of payment options and flexible rent payments with payment deferrals at the click of a button. Qira's service is always completely free to properties. Learn more at www.qira.com.

