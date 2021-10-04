Perricone MD Introduces an Advanced Resurfacing Peel, Expanding the Vitamin C Ester Collection Vitamin C Ester Daily Brightening & Exfoliating Peel reveals an immediate brightness boost and radiant-looking glow

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative and clinically-proven skincare brand Perricone MD continues to utilize the potent and highly stable form of antioxidant powerhouse vitamin C, Vitamin C Ester with its newest launch, the Vitamin C Ester Daily Brightening & Exfoliating Peel. This no-rinse resurfacing peel showcases what makes the prestige skincare line such a fan favorite: it works effortlessly to smooth uneven texture and eliminate dead skin cells, all while instantly improving the skin's radiance and glow.

Unlike traditional vitamin C, Perricone MD's proprietary Vitamin C Ester is more potent, highly stable, and less abrasive, making it easily absorbable for maximum antioxidant benefits. Vitamin C Ester promotes the look of collagen-rich skin by smoothing, brightening, and helping minimize the look of discoloration over time.

For multi-action resurfacing, the formula features a unique AHA / PHA Super Blend with a powerful complex of glycolic acid, gluconolactone and five fruit-derived extracts to help reduce dullness and uneven texture. Gluconolactone works to exfoliate the skin's surface cells, while glycolic acid penetrates more deeply. Antioxidant-rich bilberry, sugarcane, orange, lemon, and sugar maple extracts help visibly resurface and reduce the appearance of fine lines. For maximum skin benefits, free-radical fighting ferulic acid helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots.

"Vitamin C is known as a gold star ingredient in the skincare and beauty industry and continues to remain at the top with high awareness amongst consumers," states Chief Marketing Officer, Robert Koerner. "Our approach to vitamin C with our proprietary Vitamin C Ester ingredient has always made Perricone MD stand out from the rest, and we continue to expand the franchise offerings with this new brightening and exfoliating peel."

The results speak for themselves. In clinical and consumer testing, 96% saw improvement in skin radiance and brightness*, 85% saw smoother, more refined skin texture**, and 80% saw fewer lines and wrinkles*.

Vitamin C Ester Daily Brightening & Exfoliating Peel (2oz) retails for $59 and is now available on PerriconeMD.com, Ulta.com, Nordstrom.com, ECScottGroup.com, Bloomingdales.com, NeimanMarcus.com, and Macys.com.

*In a clinical study of 27 women after 8 weeks.

**In a consumer study of 27 women after 8 weeks.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning proprietary sciences include: DMAE, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com, as well as Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, QVC, and EC Scott, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in 20 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

