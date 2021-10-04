Peak Fintech Responds to Short Seller Report

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, today addressed a baseless and irresponsible report produced by Grizzly Research (https://grizzlyreports.com/Research/PKK.pdf) in which Grizzly Research alleges that the Company has misappropriated millions in funds. The report goes on to make several defamatory claims about the Company and some of its executives, which are nothing more than lies and fabrications. The Company suspects that Grizzly Research is using the tactic to help drive the Company's stock price down in order to cover its short position.

Those reading the report should pay close attention to the following disclaimer provided by Grizzly Research:

"THIS REPORT AND ALL STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN ARE THE OPINIONS OF GRIZZLY RESEARCH, AND ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF FACT."

Although Grizzly Research may attempt to use this disclaimer to try to protect itself against potential lawsuits, the Company will explore all legal avenues at its disposal to make sure Grizzly Research is held accountable for the harm that it has caused the Company and its shareholders.

About Peak Fintech Group Inc.:

Peak Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating primarily in the commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries bring together lending financial institutions and businesses to create the Cubeler Business Hub, an ecosystem where analytics and artificial intelligence are used to facilitate transactions among members of the ecosystem. For more information: http://www.peakfintechgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

