BRP CEO Exercises Stock Options

VALCOURT, QC, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) announced today that during the permitted open trading period following the release of its second quarter results, José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, exercised stock options to acquire subordinate voting shares of BRP and sold 1,041,525 shares through the facilities of an investment dealer.

BRP Inc. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

Boisjoli plans to use proceeds from the sale of shares mainly for investment diversification purposes.

The shares sold represent approximately a third in value of Mr. Boisjoli's total equity interest in BRP.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.0 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage, Evinrude and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRP Inc.