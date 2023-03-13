Win Tickets To The Beaufort Wine & Food Festival

Swirl, smell, sip, and repeat at the Beaufort Wine and Food Annual Spring Festival April 27 to April 30! The festival offers something for everyone.

Enter to win a pair of tickets for the Vin de Mer Culinary Experience on Saturday, April 29! Guests from local and afar come to mingle with some of the industry’s best culinary talent and wine experts. Enjoy delicious small bites alongside perfectly crafted wines. Two winners will be chosen at random from all online entries after 12pm noon on Friday, April 14th.

Visit BeaufortWineAndFood.org for a schedule of events and more information.