Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Watermelon Jam in Winterville on Saturday, August 27th featuring Marshall Tucker Band! We will pick a winner at random from all entries at noon on Thursday, August 24.

The gates open at 5pm, Still Shakers kicks off the show at 6pm, Crawford & Power go on at 7:30pm, and Marshall Tucker Band headlines at 9pm! For details and to purchase tickets visit WatermelonFest.com!

You are entering to win a pair of general admission tickets. The winner must be able to pick up the tickets at the WITN Studio on Arlington Blvd in Greenville, NC during normal business hours.