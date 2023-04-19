Win A Four-Pack of All-You-Can-Ride Wristbands For The Farmville Dogwood Festival

Enter below for a chance to win a family four-pack of all-you-can-ride wristbands For The Farmville Dogwood Festival!

The wristbands are good for Thursday, April 27th 4pm-11pm or Sunday, April 30th 1pm-6pm only. Wristbands are courtesy of Michael’s Amusements and WITN.

WITN will draw a winner at random from all entries on Tuesday, April 24th after 8 AM. Winner must pick up the prize at the WITN studio on Arlington Blvd in Greenville during normal business hours.

The Farmville Dogwood Festival begins Thursday, April 27th and runs through Sunday, April 30th. It will be held on the Town Commons. Events include live music, a movie under the stars event featuring “Minions: The Rise Of Gru & Street Dance- The Might Saints of Soul Band”, a bike show, rides and much more. Click here for more information.