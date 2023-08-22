WITN viewers will be challenged to correctly pick the winners of every 2023-24 regular season pro football game for a chance to win Bojangles gift cards! Each weekly winner will be awarded a $20 Bojangles gift card, and the grand prize winner will be awarded a $75 Bojangles gift card! You’ll also be entered to win $50,000 in the national contest!

How to play: Enter the Pro Football Challenge below and pick the winners of each regular season Pro Football game. You can return throughout the season to check on how your picks are performing and make changes to upcoming games. Just make sure to pick the winner of a particular game up to 15 minutes before the kickoff of that game.