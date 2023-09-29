Fall is here, and it’s that special spooky time of year! Submit a photo of your Halloween costume below, and tell us about it! Submit your photos by Thursday, October 19th at 7 a.m. We will announce the winners on WITN News At Sunrise Halloween show on Friday, October 27th!

New this year: Our winners will be invited to wear their costume in person on the WITN News At Sunrise Halloween Sunrise show!

The team at WITN will judge your costumes based on creativity and presentation. Adult prizes will be awarded for participants ages 18+, and kids prizes will be rewarded for ages under 18. Prizes will be in the form of gift cards, see the breakdown below. Good luck, have fun, and we hope you have a happy and safe Halloween!

Adults: 1st place - $300, 2nd place - $125, 3rd place - $75

Kids: 1st place - $150, 2nd place -$100, 3rd place -$50