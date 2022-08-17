WITN viewers will be challenged to correctly pick the winner of each college football game of the week for a chance to win gift cards! Each weekly winner will be awarded a $20 gas card and a $20 hardware gift card. The grand prize winner will be awarded a $50 gas card and a prize pack valued at $150!

How to play: You can enter the Gameday College Football Contest and pick the winners of each college football game of the week. You can return throughout the season to check on how your picks are performing and make changes to upcoming games. Just make sure to pick the winner of a particular game up to 15 minutes before the kickoff of that game.